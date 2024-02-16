Passage2pro Presents Exclusive Fireside Chat Featuring Kamilah Frison: Empowering Women In Leadership

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Passage2Pro is thrilled to announce a Fireside Chat with Kamilah Frison, a trailblazer in leadership empowerment and former financial management professional.

MALMO, SWEDEN, February 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Passage2Pro is thrilled to announce an exclusive Fireside Chat featuring Kamilah Frison, a trailblazer in leadership empowerment and former financial management professional in higher education. Hosted by Award-Winning Strategic Career & Leadership Coach Dr. Tina Persson, this event promises to inspire and ignite the ambitions of women in leadership roles.Kamilah Frison's journey from the realm of financial management to a dynamic leadership position is a testament to resilience, passion, and dedication. Through her compelling narrative, Kamilah will share her experiences, from the highs to the lows, offering invaluable insights to aspiring and established female leaders alike.This Fireside Chat aims to empower high-achieving women by providing access to Kamilah's wealth of leadership knowledge.The Fireside Chat will delve into thought-provoking topics including the crucial role of hope in adaptability, transforming conflicts into positive experiences, overcoming the fear of providing constructive feedback, navigating the future of leadership in an AI-driven world, and transitioning from a management-centric to a coaching leadership style.“If you've ever felt a sense of stagnation in your leadership career, struggled with organizational dynamics, or yearned to articulate your values amid misunderstanding, then this event is tailor-made for you” says Dr. Tina Persson. Don't miss this unique opportunity to engage with Kamilah and Tina live on the show, pose your questions, and elevate your leadership journey.The Fireside Chat featuring Kamilah Frison and Tina Persson will take place on Feb 22, 2024 at 7 PM CET. For more information and to register for the event, visitAbout Passage2Pro:Passage2Pro is a leading coaching company that offers a diverse range of services, including career coaching for those preparing for career advancement, leadership development for aspiring leaders, and team building strategies for organizations.Contact:Nicola ZacherenaMarketing ManagerPassage2Pro

