Stop Registration Of Real-Estate Projects Not Cooperating With Structural Audit: Gurugram DC

(MENAFN- IANS) Gurugram, Feb 16 (IANS) The Deputy Commissioner Gurugram, Nishant Kumar Yadav, said on Friday that the registration work of builders not cooperating with the structural audit would be stalled.

Chairing meetings with various builder managements, Yadav gave them the necessary guidelines to speed up the structural audit process.

He instructed the revenue department officials to send notices to these builders to collect the fees.

Yadav clarified that those builders who do not want to get the audit done by the empanelled audit agency of the administration can get the investigation done by an IIT or any equivalent reputed agency and after getting the signature of the RWA, they can submit their report to the DTP office.

He said that for safe housing, builders must get their towers audited by an agency empanelled by the management or by a nationally-reputed agency, so that the Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) are completely satisfied.

Many builders have still not got the structural audit of the second phase done, in which samples of construction materials are taken and tested. In the first phase, a visual audit of these residential towers was conducted, he said.

He said the district administration is continuously receiving complaints from the RWAs of various societies that their buildings have not been satisfactorily audited. The citizens living in these residential societies are facing problems like water leakage, falling plaster, cracks etc.

At the meeting, DTP Manish Yadav shared the names of the builders who did not cooperate in the structural audit, which included Raheja Vedanta Sector 108, Park Place Sector 54 DLF, Raheja Atharva Apartment Sector 109, Signature Global Solera Sector 107, Paras Irene Sector 70A, Spaze Privy Sector 72, The Peaceful Homes Sector 70A, Central Park-2 Bellevue Sector 48, and Tulip Awori Apartments Mahindra Ora Sector 70A.

The officials of the builder companies present at the meeting assured that they will soon complete their audit-related work.

