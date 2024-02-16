(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media Works Corp.'s New to the Street, a nationally broadcasted business television production, announces airing Episode 556 on the FOX Business Network Monday, February 19, 2024, at 10:30 PM PT.



New to The Street's Episode 556 line-up features the following five (5) Corporate interviews:

1). Biopharmaceutical - Tonix Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: TNXP) ($TNXP) interview with Dr. Seth Lederman, MD, Chairman and CEO .

2). Biopharmaceutical - Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: ACXP) ($ACXP) interview with David Luci, President/CEO .

3). Decentralized Supercomputing – Dynex's (CRYPTO: DNX) ($DNX) interview with Clifford Mapp, an Independent Expert and Blockchain Pioneer.

4). "The Business of Blockchain" segment with TV Host Jane King - Topic: "Bitcoin Mining and Energy Solutions," sponsored by Bitdeer Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTDR) ($BTDR); interviews with Elliot David, Head of Climate Strategy at Sustainable Bitcoin Protocol , and Samantha Robertson, Director of Commercial Strategy at Bitdeer Technology Group, Inc.

5). Stock Blockchain Trading Platform – BlackStar Enterprise Group, Inc.'s (OTCPINK: BEGI) ($BEGI) interview with Joesph Kurczodyna, CEO.

Episode 556

From the Nasdaq MarketSite Studio, Dr. Seth Lederman, MD, Chairman and CEO of Tonix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNXP) ($TNXP) ("Tonix"), talks with New to The Street's TV Host Jane King about the Company's successful completion of Phase 3 studies on its fibromyalgia dru . Tonix's new drug, called TonmyaTM, is a new class of medicine that controls pain in those who have fibromyalgia. The drug is a non-opioid, non-addictive painkiller. Since 2009, there have been no new fibromyalgia drugs available in the marketplace. Fibromyalgia is common in women who have been unsuccessful in finding current marketplace drugs limited in the treatment success. Competitor drugs cause sleeplessness and low energy. Clinical studies have shown that TonmyaTM can eliminate most pain, enhance sleep, and diminish fatigue in patients. The side effects are minimal, with around 3% of patients experiencing headaches and some drowsiness. Administered as a sublingual tablet, TonmyaTM has caused tongue numbness in a very limited number of patients. Patients take the drug at bedtime, which can block brain signals that are often associated with pain, and the drug has shown improved sexual functionality. Dr. Ledermen expects the Company to submit its full report to the FDA for market approval sometime during the first half of 2024, with a full approval expectation sometime in 2025. The on-screen QR code is available during the shows; download or visit Tonix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - .

New to The Street's TV Host Jane King from the Nasdaq MarketSite Studio talks with David Luci, the President/CEO of Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACXP) ($ACXP). As a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical business, ACXP is developing a new class of antibiotics for life-threatening bacterial infections. David updates viewers on the Company's FDA Phase 2 clinical trial on the Ibezapolstat drug , a treatment for patients with Clostridioides difficile Infections (CDI) . Based on positive data from Phase 2a and Phase 2b, management is now going forward with the FDA Phase 3. The Company compared its top-line data with the currently used standard-of-care drugs in the marketplace, and Ibezapolstat has impressive positive results . Phases 2a and 2b confirmed that the drug had approximately 94% success with no reinfections. In treated patients, the microbiome bacteria found in the digestive tract shows the bacteria maintaining and restoring itself within those patients after a 10-day treatment. At a recent microbiome conference presentation in Texas, the Company compared logarithmic results from a competitor drug (vancomycin) to its Ibezapolstat drug, showing the differences in the effects on gut microbiome bacteria. Competitor drugs have been used for decades to treat CDI, but the reinfection rates are very high and greatly diminished gut microbiome bacteria. ACXP's Ibezapolstat study results have shown to combat reinfections effectively. Based on the data and other publications regarding the market size for newly discovered and effective treatment of CDI, ACXP believes Ibezapolstat could be a market worth over $1B. Decades-old antibacterial drugs are not working due to changes in the molecular composition of CDI. Thousands of people worldwide die annually, with many catching CDI in hospitals and nursing homes. Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. believes its Ibezapolstat drug is the next generation for effectively treating CDI. Throughout 2024, Investors and others should expect more exciting news about Ibezapolstat and other positive corporate ongoings. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - .

New to The Street's TV Host Jane King interviews Clifford Mapp, an independent expert and blockchain pioneer, who talks about Dynex (CRYPTO: DNX) ($DNX) . As a decentralized supercomputer platform, Dynex's ecosystem is transforming and distributing the supercomputer and software industries. Clifford explains that only a handful of corporations and individuals can access supercomputers. Dynex aims to make supercomputer computation affordable, easy to use, and available to everyone and every industry. Over the next 6-12 months, Dynex expects its ecosystem to continue to mature through more network access growth and end-users. With current supercomputing access, Clifford anticipates that the Dynex Marketplace can possibly break world records on computational data. If such an event occurs, Clifford expects a considerable influx of end-users as a newly discovered technology platform. With speed, efficiencies, affordability, and access, end-users can obtain problem-solving solutions with Dynex's supercomputer services . The Company has an aggressive and talented staff of individuals determined to make Dynex's ecosystem user-friendly and will continue to roll out new technology innovations. Dynex allows individual and industry end-users access to supercomputers, providing them with complex quantum-level computation solutions at a fraction of the cost. There is no need for end-users to spend millions of dollars on hardware/software. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Dynex - .

From the Nasdaq MarketSite Studio , Bitdeer Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTDR) ($BTDR) ("Bitdeer") sponsors New to The Street's "The Business of Blockchain" segment. TV Host Jane King is with guests Elliot David, Head of Climate Strategy at Sustainable Bitcoin Protocol (SBP), and Samantha Robertson, Director of Commercial Strategy at Bitdeer Technology Group, Inc., discussing the topic: " Bitcoin Mining and Energy Solutions." Wind, solar, hydro, new crypto mining techniques/technology, and market powers have significantly changed the Bitcoin mining industry's business practices and operational models. Eillot David explains that Bitcoin mining is a data center industry designed and organized to protect and secure the Bitcoin network. Miners constantly seek to become "Carbon Neutral" through innovations and renewable energy methods. Bitcoin mining is not energy intensive, as many believe it to be. The energy usage is around 145 terawatts, about 0.25% of global emissions. Bitcoin mining has a small carbon footprint compared to other industries, like cement, which produces high carbon emissions. Bitcoin mining's approach to decarbonization makes it one of the friendliest climate asset-class industries. Samantha, an executive at Bitdeer, the segment's sponsor, gives some historical insight into the Company's Founder/Chairman, Jihan Wu . She described him as the "Waren Buffet of Bitcoin," a visionary and expert in understanding the Bitcoin commodity marketplace. Under his leadership, Bitdeer has 6-data centers globally: three in the USA, two in Norway, and one in Bhutan. One of the Company's centers is in Texas, a state with the highest percentage of renewable energy creation. The Country of Bhutan is one of the largest sustainable hydroelectric renewable energy producers globally. In Norway, Samantha explains how Bitdeer's data center recycles the heat byproduct to provide energy for nearby greenhouses to produce food. Eliott talks about the partnership between Bitdeer and SBP, working with miners to access clean energy sources. SBP will access a miner's energy source to determine the % of renewable source inputs. After 3rd party validations, Proof-of-Work (POW), and other transparencies, SBP will issue a Sustainable Bitcoin Certificate (SBC) , utilized or sold to enhance further end-users and investors to reach ESG goals. SBP is not like a carbon credit that expires after being used to offset a carbon footprint; it's a transferable asset representing one bitcoin's sustainability. So, miners get 2-assets, BTC and SBC. Sustainable Bitcoin Protocol turns environmental sustainability into an appreciating commodity, supporting clean energy Bitcoin miners. Together, Bitdeer and SBP are innovators in the consent evolutionary Bitcoin marketplace.

Joseph Kurczodyna, CEO of BlackStar Enterprise Group, Inc (OTCPINK: BEGI) ($BEGI), from the Nasdaq MarketSite Studio , sits with New to The Street's TV Host Jane King. BEGI created a digital blockchain platform to revolutionize three financial sectors: digital trading, capital raises, and corporate governance. Joseph talks about pending patents, its recently issued 20-year US Patent , and its significance for the Company's business. With the USSEC giving Bitcoin ETF approvals, the marketplace is opening for more blockchain innovations. BEGI created its BlackStar Digital Trading Platform (BDTPTM), a centralized blockchain platform for digitally trading public companies' stocks. Joseph approached the USSEC about the platform a few years ago, and the USSEC approved him to develop a demo platform to show how the blockchain concept works. It took him two years to build the demo, and then the USSEC took two more years to review the demo platform. The Company made a complete 1933 Registration Statement (FORM S-1), fully outlining the Company's business, which was approved in July 2023 by the USSEC. BDTPTM is a centralized blockchain that can fully integrate into a stockbroker's trading platform, meeting or exceeding US SEC and FINRA regulatory requirements and trading compliances. BEGI can operate without human interaction, with the blockchain recording all trade transactions. In the future, the Company would like to have its blockchain platform run on Global X, a fully automated stock trading platform. The Company will recapitalize itself and seek strategic partners to mainstream its platform. Viewers can learn more by visiting the BlackStar Enterprise Group, Inc.'s website, .

