Global Smart Water Metering Market Forecast 2024-2033 Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Business Research Company's Smart Water Metering Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Smart Water Metering Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports, featuring the latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033.

The Business Research Company's“Smart Water Metering Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the smart water metering market size is predicted to reach $7.02 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.3%.

The growth in the smart water metering market is due to utilities' focus on reducing non-revenue water. North America region is expected to hold the largest smart water metering market share. Major players in the smart water metering market include Honeywell International Inc., Diehl Stiftung & Co KG, Itron Inc., Landis+Gyr Group AG, Aclara Technologies LLC, Badger Meter Inc.

Smart Water Metering Market Segments

.By Meter Type: Ultrasonic Meter, Electromagnetic Meter, Mechanical Meter

.By Component: Information Technology (IT) Solutions, Communications, Meters And Accessories

.By Technology: Automatic Meter Reading, Advanced Meter Infrastructure

.By Application: Residential, Water Utilities, Industrial, Agricultural

.By Geography: The global smart water metering market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):

sample_request?id=8099&type=smp

Smart water metering monitors and transmits water usage from the customer to the supplier to help with water management and accurate billing. Smart water meters feature an electronic computing unit, or ECU, that makes it easier for them to communicate with their suppliers. Smart water metering provides leak detection and remote location monitoring, resulting in minimal water wastage.

Read More On The Smart Water Metering Global Market Report At:

report/smart-water-metering-global-market-report

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Smart Water Metering Market Characteristics

3. Smart Water Metering Market Trends And Strategies

4. Smart Water Metering Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Smart Water Metering Market Size And Growth

......

27. Smart Water Metering Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Smart Water Metering Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Water Heaters Global Market Report 2024

report/water-heaters-global-market-report

Water-Based Adhesives Global Market Report 2024

report/waterbased-adhesives-global-market-report

Water Borne Coatings Global Market Report 2024

report/water-borne-coatings-global-market-report

Contact Information

The Business Research Company:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: ...

Check out our:

LinkedIn:

Twitter:

Facebook:

YouTube:

Blog:

Healthcare Blog:

Global Market Model: global-market-model

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Surgical Precision: Exploring the Growth and Innovation in Powered Surgical Instruments Market