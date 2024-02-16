Beekman 1802 Is Changing The Beauty Industry Through Kindness - Announces 3 New Initiatives This Random Acts Of Kindness Day

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SHARON SPRINGS, N.Y., Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Beekman 1802, a skin health brand based on the clinical science of two ingredients: Goat Milk and Kindness, will be launching their 2024 Kindness Initiatives on February 17th with Random Acts of Kindness Day.

1802 believes in the science of Kindness and its ability to protect your skin barrier and foster healthier skin, relationships, and communities. And this year, Beekman believes that we could all use a little extra Kindness in our lives.

Beekman 1802 is changing the beauty industry through Kindness

"With Kindness as a key pillar to our brand ethos, Beekman continues to be given the opportunities to bring kindness directly to our neighbors. It is a true differentiating point to our brand and we make it a point to consistently celebrate its impact with our skin and to our community." - Jill Scalamandre, CEO at Beekman 1802

In 2024, Beekman 1802 will be taking Kindness to a whole new level via coaching, new ambassador program and a merchandise give back component.

At Beekman 1802, we've always encouraged Kindness to skin, community, and the planet. Now, we want to take things a step further, and really empower our neighbors through education and tools to make Kindness a part of their everyday lives. This year we'll be offering free, 1-on-1 Kindness coaching sessions ! This first-of-its-kind program will allow Neighbors to meet with one of our certified life and wellness coaches and gain essential skills for cultivating a Kinder life.

"As we learned more and more about the science of Kindness and how it can impact not just skin health but mental and physiological health, we saw an opportunity to use our tech platform to provide an additional service to our customers by offering free sessions with life coaches and therapists that focus on Kindness. It's a way for us to educate, improve the health of our customers, and to start that ripple effect." - Dr. Brent Ridge, Co-founder & Chief Kindness Officer of Beekman 1802



When thinking about harnessing the brand love Beekman 1802 was getting from creators across social media platforms like TokTok and Instagram, Beekman 1802 wanted to reward this community, not with just affiliate commissions like other programs ... but with Kindness. As we know, the social sphere can be a place that is not so Kind to some, and we can all agree it can use a bit more Kindness. Say hello to our first–of–its–KIND brand ambassador program – the KINDNESS KREW! Not only will Kindness Krew members be rewarded for spreading Kindness, but also Kindness is required for them to advance to higher levels in the program. Kindness Krew Members will be tasked with doing everything from posting about self-Kindness, sharing what Kind deeds they have done to give back to the community, and encouraging other creators to be more Kind. In return, Beekman 1802 will reward them with things like 50 free Bloom Cream samples for friends and family, Kindness bracelets from Little Words Project, and even surprise giveaways to those in need.



"We have such a kind and engaged social community at Beekman 1802, that when we were creating our ambassador program, we took a different approach with the goal of encouraging and rewarding acts of kindness. The response from our Kindness Krew members has been incredible, they truly see our program as unique vs other industry programs and are embracing their ability to spread not only brand love and skincare expertise, but kindness to their communities and the social sphere overall." - Brad Farrell, Chief Marketing Officer at Beekman 1802

1% Donation to Kindness

In 2024, we will be donating 1% of all sales on Kindness merchandise to kindness to support our commitment to furthering the Science of Kindness. Neighbors can spread Kindness while they shop our holiday bestselling Goat Poop Chocolates, collectible Goatie Enamel Pins, and so much more ! Beekman 1802 has been working with kindness for 3 years, leading and funding 100% of the first ever Kindness in the workplace study with other large brands such as Ulta beauty and Nestle(R) Toll House.

"We are continuously grateful for our partnership with Beekman 1802 and their commitment to a kinder world. This new initiative is an exciting way for customers to feel even more connected to kindness knowing that a portion of sales will directly support our mission. Through partnerships like this, we are able to conduct meaningful research on kindness and bring our Learn Lind curriculum to students around the country. To learn more about our work please visit kindness." - Jaclyn Lindsey, Co-Founder & CEO at kindness

Goat Ears Headband Gingham Collection ($15)

Kindness Trucker Hat ($20)

Kindness T-Shirt ($28)

Baby Goat Tote 2023 Limited Edition ($42) LED Kindness Lamp ($150)

In addition to three new initiatives for the community, Beekman is spreading Kindness within the workplace with employees and is proud to partner with KindWorks AI, Beni, to deliver science-backed Kindness to our workplace. KindWorks AI is a platform encouraging and enabling the intentional practice of Kindness through behavioral nudges and technology.

By utilizing Beni, our employees can better practice Kindness to others and to self in the workplace. And with over 50% of our team regularly interacting with Beni, we are proud to say we are over-indexing on Kindness!

About Beekman 1802

Beekman 1802 is a skin health brand based on the clinical science of 2 ingredients: Goat Milk and Kindness. Founded by Dr. Brent Ridge, a Harvard-trained longevity physician, and Josh Kilmer-Purcell, the brand is a leading milk based brand for sensitive skin. With its 31 active ingredients that strengthen the skin barrier and balance the microbiome, Beekman 1802 products are Clinically Kind and proven to rebalance, rebuild, and repair even the most sensitive skin to its healthiest state.

