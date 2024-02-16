ACONE Hosting Richard Mcspadden General Aviation Safety Course

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AOPA President & CEO Mark Baker, and NTSB Former Vice Chairman Bruce Landsberg, to present at Aero Club of New England's Richard McSpadden General Aviation Safety Course 2024, 6-9PM, March 28, at the Burlington Marriott in Massachusetts.

Safety Event Examining Engine Power-Loss Accidents with AOPA President Mark Baker, NTSB Former Vice Chairman Bruce Landsberg, and FAA FAASTeam Accident Reviews

- Paul Diette, ACONE Safety Programs Co-ChairBEDFORD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Aero Club of New England (ACONE), America's first aero club, will hold its 34th annual in-person General Aviation (GA) safety evening on Thursday, March 28 from 6-9 PM, at the Marriott in Burlington, Massachusetts. Admission is free. FAA WINGS credit is available for the event, which for 2024 has been renamed to honor Richard G. McSpadden. Preregistration is required at .The focus of the 2024 program will be engine power-loss accidents, with safety program content coordinated between ACONE, the Federal Aviation Administration, the National Transportation Safety Board, and the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association.The program will start with a social hour and vendor exhibits at 6 PM allowing audience members to reconnect with old friends, as well as local and national providers of GA products and services.The formal program starts at 7 PM when Colleen D'Alessandro, FAA New England Regional Administrator, will provide a regional update. Mark Baker, President and CEO, AOPA, will honor Richard McSpadden with his discussion of A Flying Life Well Lived. Paul S. Diette, ACONE Safety Programs Co-Chair will provide reviews of regional accidents from 2023, with an expanded look at significant engine power-loss accidents of the past several years. Bruce Landsberg, Former Vice Chairman of the NTSB, will present GA Lessons from the NTSB. ACONE's traditional drawing for raffle prizes will close the evening. FAA WINGS credit will be awarded via a program code for attendees at the end of the night."This year's event will have special meaning for everyone, perhaps being the most meaningful program in the 23-years that I've worked on Crash Course. We'll directly examine the causes of power-loss and our roles as individuals in risk reduction before, during, and after our flights. We'll also explore how to cope with power loss, either partial or complete, under a variety of flight scenarios," said ACONE Safety Programs Co-Chair Paul Diette. "There will be key takeaways for pilots, owners, renters, and maintainers -- everyone has a role to play in prevention and mitigation."Attendees are encouraged to read the newest FAA Advisory Circular 20-105C Reciprocating Engine Power-Loss Accident Prevention and Trend Monitoring prior to the event.Launched in 1991, this annual ACONE safety evening serves as the kick-off to the flying season for pilots in the northeast and has grown to become the largest standalone General Aviation safety event in the world. Now in its 34th year, pilots, students, instructors, managers, mechanics, inspectors, controllers, line crews, and avionics technicians are invited to learn from the experiences of others within this collaborative learning event.Since 1902 the Aero Club of New England's individual members and generous supporters, together with numerous legends of aerospace, have helped America's first aero club encourage excellence, along with personal and professional growth, for all who make aerospace a special part of their lives. Explore the club or become a member at or .To learn more about ACONE's 2024 Richard McSpadden GA Safety Course, or to preregister which is required, please visit ACONE/RMSC. To help sponsor the event through an exhibit table purchase, or GA raffle item or GA services donation, please contact ACONE at (978) 243-0844 or email Programs (at) ACONE (dot) org.

