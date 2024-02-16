(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Static And Rotating Equipment Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Static And Rotating Equipment Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company

February 16, 2024. The static and rotating equipment market size is predicted to reach $34.92 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%.

The growth in the static and rotating equipment market is due to the rising popularity and adoption of renewable energy sources to reduce the carbon footprint. North America region is expected to hold the largest static and rotating equipment market share. Major players in the static and rotating equipment market include Alfa Laval AB, Atlas Copco AB, Pentair PLC, General Electric Company, Metso Oyj, Siemens AG, Sulzer Limited, TechnipFMC Inc..

Static And Rotating Equipment Market Segments

.By Product Type: Oil and Gas Static Equipment, Oil and Gas Rotating Equipment

.By Static Equipment: Valves, Boilers, Furnaces, Heat Exchangers

.By Rotating Equipment: Compressors, Turbines, Pumps

.By Application: Upstream, Midstream, Downstream

.By Geography: The global static and rotating equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Static and rotating equipment refers to the equipment and machinery that uses kinetic energy to transport fluids, gases, and other materials. It includes turbines, pumps, generators, compressors, and engines. Static and rotating equipment are used in the oil and gas industries to transfer fluids, gases, and other materials using kinetic energy.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Static And Rotating Equipment Market Characteristics

3. Static And Rotating Equipment Market Trends And Strategies

4. Static And Rotating Equipment Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Static And Rotating Equipment Market Size And Growth

......

27. Static And Rotating Equipment Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Static And Rotating Equipment Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

