Insect Repellent Market To Reach US$9.6157 Billion By 2026, With A 6.8% CAGR From 2019-2026

The mosquito segment was the highest contributor to the global insect repellent market demand in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3%.

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE 19801 USA, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global insect repellent market is expected to generate $ 9,615.7 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2019 to 2026.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled,“Insect Repellent Market by Insect Type and Product Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026,” The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market trends, key segments, top investment pockets, regional scenario, Porter's Five Forces, and competitive scenario.

Increase in consumer awareness about insect-borne diseases and different government initiatives for lowering down the ill-effects of insectsdrive the growth of the global insect repellent market. However, availability of toxic chemicals including DEETin mosquito repellent products restrains the market growth. On the other hand, surge in demand for herb-based repellents and creation of commercial repellent products that include plant-based ingredients would offer new opportunities in the next few years.

The Asia-Pacific region commands the largest portion of the global insect repellent market, driven primarily by robust demand in countries like China and India. However, market penetration in rural areas remains relatively low due to limited awareness of health and hygiene practices. Recent outbreaks of diseases like Zika virus, transmitted by Aedes mosquitoes, have spurred heightened demand for mosquito repellent products in regions including North America, South America, and Africa. Moreover, there is a growing preference for herbal and organic ingredient-based repellents, presenting attractive business prospects for market participants.

The global temperature of the earth has continued to rise since past few years and is expected to increase more in the coming years, high temperature provides optimum conditions to the mosquitoes to breed and increases their level of activeness. Thus, impact of the rise in global warming would directly impact the growth of mosquito population which would ultimately lead to an increase in the penetration of products designed to repel them. The key market players have consistently engaged themselves into implementing effective marketing strategies aimed toward the promotion of various mosquito repellents. Companies have regularly involved themselves into spreading awareness amongst the people through various awareness campaigns and free sample distribution.

The global insect repellent market is classified on the basis of insect type into mosquito, bugs, fly repellent, and others. The mosquito segment dominated the market with the largest share in 2018 and is expected to exhibit significant growth during the insect repellent market forecast period. The rise in incidence of mosquito-borne diseases and global warming, which facilitates breeding of mosquitoes, are the prime factors that are expected to drive the market during forecast period. Other factors that drive the market are rising health awareness, government initiatives for mosquito control, and affordable cost of repellents. However, presence of toxic chemicals, such as DEET, in various mosquito repellent products cause ill effects on health, which are likely to restrain the growth of this market. Huge opportunities prevail for the global repellent market owing to the rise in demand for plant-based repellents and increasing penetration in untapped markets in rural regions.

A few companies such as Godrej targeted mothers to promote their sales for 'Good Knight' brand through advertising and creating a sense of fear in their minds related to their children getting infected with mosquito borne diseases. This has resulted into an increased sale of various products across the world to prevent diseases. The impact of these innovative marketing strategies are expected to continue to propel the demand for mosquito repellents in future.

The top market players in the global insect repellent industry include Reckitt Benckiser Group, The Godrej Company, Dabur International, Johnson and Johnson, Spectrum Brands, Jyothi Labs, Swayer Ltd., Himalaya Herbals, Enesis Group, and Quantum Health.

Exploring Growth Opportunities and Demand Trends in the Insect Repellent:

Health Concerns and Disease Prevention: With the rise in vector-borne diseases such as malaria, dengue, Zika virus, and Lyme disease, there is a heightened awareness among consumers about the importance of protecting themselves from insect bites. This has led to an increased demand for insect repellents as a preventive measure against these diseases.

Natural and Organic Products: There is a growing preference for natural and organic insect repellents over synthetic ones due to concerns about the potential harmful effects of chemicals such as DEET. Products containing natural ingredients like essential oils (e.g., citronella, eucalyptus, lemon, and tea tree oil) are gaining popularity among consumers who seek safer alternatives.

Technological Advancements: The insect repellent industry is witnessing advancements in formulation technologies, leading to the development of more effective and long-lasting products. Microencapsulation and nanoemulsion technologies are being used to enhance the efficacy and duration of protection provided by repellents.

Innovative Application Methods: Companies are exploring innovative application methods such as wearable devices, clothing treated with insect repellent, and mosquito-repellent patches to cater to the diverse needs and preferences of consumers. These convenient and user-friendly solutions are expected to drive market growth.

Expanding Market Reach: The insect repellent market is expanding beyond traditional regions with high incidences of insect-borne diseases. Increasing globalization and travel to tropical and subtropical regions are driving demand for insect repellents in previously untapped markets.

Rising Outdoor Activities: The growing popularity of outdoor recreational activities such as camping, hiking, and gardening is fueling demand for insect repellents. Consumers engaging in these activities seek effective protection against mosquitoes, ticks, and other biting insects, thereby driving market growth.

Key Benefits for Insect Repellent Market:

○ This report provides a quantitative insect repellent market analysis of the current insect repellent market trends, estimations, and dynamics of the global insect repellent market size from 2019 to 2026 to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

○ The key countries in all the major regions are mapped on the basis of their market shares.

○ Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier buyer network.

○ A comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market is provided in the report.

○ An in-depth analysis of the global market helps determine the prevailing market opportunities.

○ The report includes details of the analysis of the regional and global markets, key players, market insect repellent market segments, application areas, and growth strategies.

Reasons to Buy This Insect Repellent Market Report:

. Procure strategically important competitor information, analysis, and insights to formulate effective R&D strategies.

. Recognize emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage.

. Classify potential new clients or partners in the target demographic.

. Develop tactical initiatives by understanding the focus areas of leading companies.

. Plan mergers and acquisitions meritoriously by identifying Top Manufacturer.

. Develop and design in-licensing and out-licensing strategies by identifying prospective partners with the most attractive projects to enhance and expand business potential and Scope.

. Report will be updated with the latest data and delivered to you within 2-4 working days of order.

. Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high-quality data and analysis.

. Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.



