Gathr To Accelerate Gen AI Innovations For Enterprises With Its Upcoming Launch

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



Gathr - the data-to-outcome platform, will soon make important announcement s to streamline Gen AI journeys for businesses With new Gen AI capabilities, Gathr will strengthen its presence in the data and AI market

LOS GATOS, Calif., Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Gathr Data Inc. today unveiled its plan to formally launch a set of Generative AI (Gen AI) capabilities, that will significantly expand the scope and depth of its data to outcome platform and strengthen its claim as a powerhouse in the data and AI space.

As a data-to-outcome platform, Gathr serves leading global enterprises. The upcoming launch will significantly strengthen Gathr's existing data engineering clients, many of whom have shown interest in building Gen AI-powered solutions. Additionally, Gathr aims to break the status quo in the fragmented market of Gen AI tools, offering a simpler, unified approach to building Gen AI solutions.

"As CXOs in various industries strive to stay competitive, the adoption of Gen AI has become a top priority for them. Businesses' focus has shifted significantly towards leveraging Gen AI to enhance customer experiences and streamline operations. While organizations are keen on embracing this technology, yet they don't have the necessary expertise. Hence the demand for ready-to-use Gen AI platforms and infrastructure solutions has surged. We are already talking to many industry leaders, who are upbeat about harnessing Gen AI to simplify and optimize data-driven workflows, as well as launch new innovative solutions. At the same time, they are grappling with concerns such as IP and data security, compliances, cost and performance issues, responsible and ethical usage, among others. In the coming days, we will make some important announcements on how we plan to address most of these challenges, and make Gen AI more accessible to startups and enterprises, alike," said Gathr's CEO, P.C. Kiran.



For the uninitiated, Gathr offers a unique data-to-outcome platform that helps enterprises handle real-time and batch data at petabyte scales and derive actionable insights for operational and strategic decision-making.



About Gathr



Gathr is the world's first and only 'data to outcome' platform. Gathr unifies data engineering, ML, analytics, and process automation, over a single platform. With no-code rapid application development, Gathr significantly boosts productivity for all. Moreover, the unified experience fosters seamless collaboration between teams, accelerating the journey from prototype to production.

More at





Contact:

Anjali Gaharwar

[email protected]



Logo:

SOURCE Gathr