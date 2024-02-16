Global Clean Label Ingredients Market To Surpass 88.03 Billion By 2031 Driven By Increase In Consumer Awareness

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SkyQuest projects that the global clean label ingredients market will attain a value of USD 88.03 Billion by 2031 , with a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period (2023-2030). The global clean label ingredients market is fundamental in meeting the growing consumer preference for healthier and more sustainable food choices. Several key driving factors propel the market's growth, the most notable being the increasing consumer awareness and demand for clean and transparent product labels.

Westford USA, Feb. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, consumers are undergoing a notable shift in their priorities regarding food and beverages, with an increasing focus on the ingredients that go into these products. This shift has catalyzed a rising demand for clean label ingredients in the global clean label ingredients market. Consumers are now actively seeking products devoid of artificial additives, preservatives, and synthetic chemicals.

Browse in-depth TOC on the "Clean Label Ingredients Market”



Pages - 157

Tables – 65 Figures – 75

The demand for plant-based ingredients in clean label products has witnessed a remarkable upsurge in the global clean label ingredients market. This trend can be attributed to consumers' growing preference for plant-based alternatives to animal-derived ingredients, reflecting concerns over sustainability, animal welfare, and health.

Prominent Players in Global Clean Label Ingredients Market



Archer Daniels Midland Company

Cargill, Incorporated

Ingredion Incorporated

Kerry Group plc

Tate & Lyle PLC

Corbion NV

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

Royal DSM N.V.

Dupont de Nemours, Inc.

Naturex SA

Sensient Technologies Corporation

Givaudan SA

Firmenich International SA

Symrise AG

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.

Kerry Inc.

Lonza Group AG Frutarom Industries Ltd.

Get a sample copy of this report:

Dry S egment to Dominate Market due to its Versatility , Convenience, and Extended Shelf Life

Dry segment emerged as the dominant force in the global clean label ingredients market in 2022, mainly owing to its versatility, convenience, and extended shelf life, which make it a preferred choice for manufacturers across various industries. Dry ingredients, in the form of powders, granules, or flakes, offer multiple benefits that resonate with producers and consumers.

North America has assumed a pioneering role in the clean label movement, with consumers in the region demonstrating a robust preference for natural and organic products. Compelling factors in the global clean label ingredients market underpin North America's demand for clean label ingredients. Among these is the rising health consciousness among consumers, who seek products that align with their commitment to well-being and nutritional awareness.

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC):

Liquid Segment to Witness Significant Growth due to their Unique Advantages

The clean label ingredients market is witnessing remarkable growth in its liquid segment, emerging as the fastest-growing segment recently. Liquid ingredients encompass diverse products, such as liquid extracts, sweeteners, and flavors in the global clean label ingredients market. The surge in demand for liquid ingredients can be attributed to their unique advantages, mainly their ease of use and swift integration into food and beverage products.

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the global clean label ingredients market as per 2022 records. This surge in growth can be attributed to a confluence of factors reshaping the region's consumer landscape. Changing consumer preferences steer individuals toward healthier and more natural products, aligning with the global clean label trend.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the global clean label ingredients market has been recently conducted in this report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Speak to Analyst for your custom requirements:

Key Developments in Global Clean Label Ingredients Market



Corbion NV recently made a significant stride in the clean label ingredients market by launching a new range of clean label emulsifiers derived from sustainable sources. These emulsifiers enhance the functionality and stability of a broad spectrum of food products while adhering to the clean label requirements highly valued by manufacturers and discerning consumers. This innovation underscores Corbion's commitment to delivering sustainable and transparent ingredient solutions that cater to the evolving needs of the food industry. Tate & Lyle, a prominent supplier of clean label ingredients, recently unveiled its expansion plans for a clean label starch production facility in Europe. The expansion initiative is driven by the mounting demand for clean label starches in food and beverage applications, aligning with the industry's focus on natural and transparent ingredient offerings.

Key Questions Answered in the Global Clean Label Ingredients Market Report



What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period? List the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence.

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how these differences shape the market's future growth?

Related Reports in SkyQuest's Library:

Global Bleached Linter Cellulose Market

Global Palm Oil Market

Global Beer Market

Global Fast Food Market

Global Rtd Protein Beverages Market

About Us:

SkyQuest Technology is leading growth consulting firm providing market intelligence, commercialization and technology services. It has 450+ happy clients globally.

Address:

1 Apache Way, Westford, Massachusetts 01886

Phone:

USA (+1) 617-230-0741

Email: ...

LinkedIn Facebook Twitter