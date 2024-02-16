Dividend 15 Split Corp. II Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration For Preferred Share

There will not be a distribution paid to the Class A Shares for February 29, 2024 as per the Prospectus which states no regular monthly dividends will be paid on the Class A shares in any month as long as the net asset value per unit is equal to or less than $15.00.

Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $14.70 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $9.29 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $23.99.

Dividend 15 II invests in a high quality portfolio of leading Canadian dividend-yielding stocks as follows: Bank of Montreal, Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Royal Bank of Canada, Toronto-Dominion Bank, National Bank of Canada, CI Financial Corp., BCE Inc., Manulife Financial, Enbridge, Sun Life Financial, TELUS Corporation, Thomson Reuters Corporation, TransAlta Corporation, TC Energy Corporation.