Prime Dividend Corp. Monthly Dividend Declaration For Class A & Preferred Share

Under the distribution policy announced on July 17, 2014, the monthly dividend payable on the Class A shares is determined by applying a 10.00% annualized rate on the volume weighted average market price (VWAP) of the Class A shares over the last 5 trading days of the preceding month. As a result, Class A shareholders of record on February 29, 2024 will receive a dividend of $0.04658 per share based on the VWAP of $6.59 payable on March 8, 2024. The yield will remain stable at 10.00% (based on the VWAP) under this distribution policy.

Preferred shareholders will receive prime plus 2.35% with a minimum rate of 5.00% and a maximum rate of 8.00%.

Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $13.39 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $10.22 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $23.62.

The Company invests in a portfolio of high yielding Canadian Companies as follows: