Denny’S Canada Wins Prestigious 2023 ‘Marketer Of The Year’ Award

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denny's Canada was delighted to be named as one of the ten category winners at the recent awards ceremony held during the International Denny's Franchisee Association (DFA) Annual Convention and Trade Show in Kansas City, Missouri.

Dencan Restaurants Inc. opened their first location in 1992 and holds the distinction of being the national Denny's development agent for Canada. Within the last 30 years, they have expanded their operations to include 57 corporate locations and 15 franchise restaurants.

Announced as the recipient of the influential 'Marketer of the Year ', this renowned award acknowledges the Canadian teams' strong marketing efforts across paid, owned, and earned channels, which have driven sales and guest traffic by substantial margins. With modern and original initiatives such as the Denny's Test Kitchen restaurant, they have become thought leaders on the cutting edge of new marketing opportunities.





“Being recognized as the 'Marketer of the Year' is a testament to our team's unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence. We are honored to receive this prestigious award, which underscores our dedication to delivering exceptional experiences to our guests.” shares Deborah Gagnon, President & Chief Operating Officer of Denny's of Canada & Bar One. “This achievement reflects our relentless pursuit of creative marketing strategies that drive tangible results and enhance our brand's presence in the Canadian market.”

“We're deeply honored by the 'Marketer of the Year' award, a testament to our team's commitment to continually improve with every campaign. This recognition reaffirms our commitment to delivering exceptional guest experiences through cutting-edge marketing strategies that best represent the brand, and resonate with the Canadian consumer.” advises Alexandra Shaw, Director, Marketing & Brand of Denny's Canada & Bar One.

Launched at their 1759 West Broadway location in April last year, The Denny's Test Kitchen has been one of the most innovative and influential marketing campaigns to date. This initiative has encouraged widespread community participation, with its tagline of 'Everyone's a Critic' asking guests to help shape the future of the Denny's Canadian menu. Featuring never-before-tasted dishes and fan favourites, the Test Kitchen rotates items throughout the year, with flavours and recipes altered based on guest feedback. Denny's is committed to keeping their menu exciting and innovative, and what better way to do that than by tapping into the diverse opinions of their loyal customers?

Vancouver-based Dencan Restaurants Inc. currently owns and operates 57 Denny's Restaurants across Canada and is owned by Northland Properties Corporation. Part of the highly regarded worldwide Denny's organization, Dencan Restaurants Inc. has a well-deserved reputation for high-quality food and guest satisfaction. From fluffy pancakes to crispy bacon, to juicy burgers, to something from the Fit Fare® Menu, guests will always find delicious value and variety.

