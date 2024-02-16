Canon Named A Leader In IDC Marketscape: Worldwide Sustainability Programs And Services Hardcopy

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Canon U.S.A., Inc. supports parent company Canon Inc.'s sustainability efforts, garnering recognition as a sustainability program leader in hardcopy equipment

MELVILLE, N.Y., Feb. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canon Inc., the parent company of Canon U.S.A., Inc., announced 2/13/24 that it was named a“Leader” in“IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Sustainability Programs and Services Hardcopy 2023 Vendor Assessment1.” This report marks its first corporate assessment from the perspective of sustainability.

The survey evaluated 11 of the world's hardcopy vendors across metrics such as corporate strategies, business operations and products in the context of sustainability. As sustainability initiatives have recently become crucial in business decision-making, companies who are procuring printing-related products or services can use the results of this survey as a guide when selecting vendors.

According to IDC MarketScape,“Organizations should consider Canon if they are looking for a hardcopy vendor that offers a holistic approach to cover every facet of sustainability, spanning business operations, products and business models, and governance/compliance. Canon should also be considered by those organizations looking for a supplier that can help the company advance its own sustainability objectives through the deployment of innovative solutions and technology.”

Since 1988, Canon has adopted the corporate philosophy of“Kyosei” and has aspired to create a society in which all people live and work together harmoniously into the future, regardless of culture, custom, language or ethnicity. Based on this corporate philosophy, Canon is among those at the forefront of initiatives to help build harmonious relationships with the Earth and the natural environment. Since 2008, the company has been working to achieve lifecycle improvements in many of its products, by making a number of them more energy efficient, compact and lightweight, and by boosting efficiency in manufacturing, logistics and recycling, among other things.

“We believe that practicing Canon's guiding philosophy of Kyosei has resulted in Canon being named a leader in the IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Sustainability Programs and Services Hardcopy 2023 Vendor Assessment,” said Shinichi "Sam" Yoshida, executive vice president and general manager, Canon U.S.A., Inc.“We strive to embody a corporate culture that contributes positively to the environment and to have a direct effect at both a global and regional level for the benefit of the world community.”

Canon is committed to continue actively working toward the realization of a sustainable society through all of its corporate activities.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape's vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

1 IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Sustainability Programs and Services Hardcopy 2023 Vendor Assessment(doc # US49892223, Dec 2023)

About Canon U.S.A. Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $29.4 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. as of 2023 has ranked in the top-five overall in U.S. patents granted for 38 consecutive years†. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To learn more about Canon, visit us at and connect with us on LinkedIn at .

