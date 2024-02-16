Joanne Shaw Taylor Reunites With Producer Kevin Shirley On New Studio Album Heavy Soul Out June 7 On Journeyman Records

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Photo Credit - Stacie Huckebee

Her Latest Single "Heavy Soul," Delves into the Depths of Emotional Struggles with its Powerful Lyrics and Soul-Stirring Melodies

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Joanne Shaw Taylor, the chart-topping British blues-rock guitarist, is set to enchant the music world with her latest studio album, Heavy Soul, produced by Kevin Shirley (Black Crowes, Journey, Aerosmith). Heavy Soul is set to release on June 7th through Joe Bonamassa's Journeyman Records. In anticipation, she unveils her poignant new single, "Heavy Soul," a compelling track that explores the weight of emotional burdens with profound depth. The single is now available. STREAM the single“Heavy Soul.” Watch the official music video for“Heavy Soul” now.Joanne Shaw Taylor, recognized for her exceptional guitar skills and powerful songwriting, continues her ascent in the music world with this new release. Her journey, which began at the age of 16 when discovered by Dave Stewart of the Eurythmics, has seen her garner accolades from music icons like Stevie Wonder and Annie Lennox. Following the success of albums like Reckless Heart, The Blues Album, and Nobody's Fool, Joanne's Heavy Soul is poised to be another landmark in her illustrious career. Pre-order the album, Heavy Soul HEREHeavy Soul emerges from Joanne's creative vision of bridging the gap between her previous album Nobody's Fool and her blues origins. The album promises a fusion of contemporary soul-pop with traditional blues roots. The album features an array of accomplished musicians, including Anton Fig, Alison Presswood, and Rob McNelley blending their unique talents to create an unforgettable musical experience. Reflecting on the creation of Heavy Soul, Joanne shares, "For me, it was about connecting the dots from 'Nobody's Fool' back into the blues... It's a mix of contemporary soul-pop and roots music.”"Heavy Soul," the title track, resonates with Joanne's emotive vocals and rich guitar riffs. The single showcases her skill in blending traditional blues with dynamic rhythms and melodies.Fans can also look forward to Joanne's Spring U.S. 2024 Tour, where she will treat audiences to her latest hits and classic anthems. The tour, spanning across the East Coast and Southeast, starts in Virginia Beach, VA, on March 29th, and concludes in Skokie, IL, on May 3rd. For more information on the album, single, and tour dates, visit joanneshawtaylor.CD Track Listing1. Sweet 'Lil Lies2. All The Way From America3. Black Magic4. Drowning In A Sea Of Love5. A Good Goodbye6. Heavy Soul7. Wild Love8. Someone Like You9. Devil In Me10. Change Of HeartJOANNE SHAW TAYLOR – US TOUR DATESFriday, March 29 - Virginia Beach, VA – The Sandler CenterSaturday, March 30 - Greenville, SC – Peace CenterMonday, April 1 - Franklin, TN – The Franklin TheatreThursday, April 4 - Montgomery, AL – Montgomery Performing Arts CentreFriday, April 5 - Macon, GA – Capitol TheatreSaturday, April 6 – Jacksonville Beach, FL – Springing The Blues Music FestivalTuesday, April 9 - Fort Lauderdale, FL – The ParkerThursday, April 11 - Cornelius, NC – Cain Center for the ArtsFriday, April 12 - Annapolis, MD – Rams Head On StageSaturday, April 13 - Riverhead, NY – The SuffolkMonday, April 15 - Homer, NY – Center for the Arts of HomerTuesday, April 16 - Old Saybrook, CT – The KateThursday, April 18 - Portsmouth, NH – Jimmy's Jazz & Blues ClubFriday, April 19 - Great Barrington, MA – Mahaiwe Performing Arts CenterSaturday, April 20 - Sellersville, PA – Sellersville TheaterTuesday, April 23 - Red Bank, NJ – The VogelThursday, April 25 - State College, PA – The State TheatreFriday, April 26 - Hagerstown, MD – The Maryland TheatreSunday, April 28 - Royal Oak, MI – Royal Oak Music TheatreMonday, April 29 - Kent, OH – The Kent StageWednesday, May 1 - Pittsburgh, PA – Byham TheaterThursday, May 2 - Frankfort, KY – The Grand TheatreFriday, May 3 - Skokie, IL – North Shore Center in SkokieABOUT JOANNE SHAW TAYLORJoanne Shaw Taylor, discovered at 16 by Dave Stewart of the Eurythmics, quickly ascended as one of the world's leading rock guitarists. Championed by legends like Stevie Wonder, Annie Lennox, and Joe Bonamassa, her powerful songwriting and distinct vocals first captivated audiences with her 2009 debut, White Sugar. Over the years, Joanne has released numerous acclaimed albums, including the UK Top 20 hit Reckless Heart and the #1 Billboard Blues Chart toppers The Blues Album and Blues From The Heart Live. Her most recent studio album, Nobody's Fool, launched under Bonamassa's Journeyman Records in 2022, showcases collaborations with industry icons and highlights her continually evolving artistry. Currently, on tour, Joanne remains an influential force in blues rock, eagerly anticipating her next album release.For more information on Joanne Shaw Taylor, please contact Jon Bleicher at Prospect PR [..., 973.330.1711]

