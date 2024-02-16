Introducing A.D.A.M. Music Project - Where Music And Gaming Collide

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

A.D.A.M. Music Project stands for Artists Developing Astonishing Music and that music is inspired by video game characters.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- A.D.A.M. Music Project released it's 6th hard rock single today called Free To Be Me which was inspired by Solid Snake from the video game Metal Gear Solid. This marks the 33rd song that A.D.A.M. Music Project has released since their first album Apex Rising Pt. 1 which was released on July 25, 2022. Most of the music A.D.A.M. Music Project releases would be classified in the genre of Hard Rock; however, they do cater to the video game character persona they are writing about, so some songs may end up sounding more Funk Rock, Classic Rock, Pop Rock, Celtic Rock or even sometimes Heavy Metal. Every song that they release is inspired by a video game character. The first three album releases were specifically inspired by the characters in the battle royale game APEX Legends from Electronic Arts. Some of their releases to date have been inspired by the likes of Kratos from God of War, Donkey Kong, Bowser, Yoshi, Jill Valentine from Resident Evil, Joel from The Last of Us, Cloud from Final Fantasy VII and many others. They even wrote the song, The Unchosen, which was inspired by the video game characters that are rarely picked to be played in video games. Their funky duet between Mr. and Mrs. Pac-Man, performed by Pete Mitchell and Myra Beasley, was selected by Spotify to be added to their Funk Rock Editorial playlist. With a robust YouTube channel fans are able to immerse themselves into the music and the video game character the song was written about.Adam DeGraide, founder of A.D.A.M. Music Project stated, "What could be better than combining two things I love into one - Video Games and Music. This project is so much fun, the music production is superb and what's great is that I get to collaborate with some really talented artists and create music I love!"In late June or early July, A.D.A.M. Music Project plans to release it's next full album titled, World Takeover. The title track has been inspired by Doctor Eggman from Sonic Universe. Another single is slated to be released late March or early April.A.D.A.M. stands for Artists Developing Astonishing Music which makes for the development of very eclectic albums as you will hear multiple singers and music styles on one album. They have collaborated with ARANDA , a rock band formed by two brothers Dameon and Gabe Aranda back in 2001. ARANDA has toured with Daughtry, 3 Doors Down, Sevendust, Halestorm and many more. The project has also collaborated with talented singers such as Pete Mitchell with No More Kings, Lacy Saunders, Joel Driskell, Adam Aguillar, Macie Cantrell, Hartleigh Buwick, Myra Beasley, Chris Jackson and YZMN. Beyond the vocalists many musicians have contributed to this project with their various talents such as Neil DeGraide from Dirt Poor Robins, Tyler Anderson from Coupe Marra, James Conner at Veux Studios, David LaChance Jr., Eric Gillette, Jeff Hall, Jay Gleason and Chavez Soliz."Working with Adam is a lot of fun, and we get to use every ounce of creativity as every song is written and produced to represent the character it is being written about so that is what determines the sound and feel of each song." Dameon Aranda, partner and producer of A.D.A.M. Music project.Every release by A.D.A.M. Music Project has been produced by both Adam DeGraide and Dameon Aranda, recorded by James Conner at Veux Studios in Oklahoma City and mastered by Brad Blackwood with Euphonic Masters.On December 1st of 2023, A.D.A.M. Music Project debuted in their first live concert at Tower Theater in Oklahoma City, OK, opening up for ARANDA's 15 year anniversary performance. They also performed twice at the 2024 Orlando Megacon Convention. Tour dates will soon be announced for A.D.A.M. Music Project beginning in the Spring of 2024.You can check out some of the live performances of A.D.A.M. Music Project by checking out their Live Playlist on YouTube.

