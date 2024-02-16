Intercontinental Madrid Celebrates 70Th Anniversary With A Focus On Sustainability

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The InterContinental Madrid Hotel opened its doors in 1953. Spain's first international hotel on the exclusive Paseo de la Castellana in the Spanish capital. The hotel is celebrating a 70-year-old history and turning its attention to becoming an even more eco-conscious property than before. Green Globe has recently recertified the InterContinental Madrid.The hotel building, originally known as the beautiful Aliaga Marquis' Palace, was built in the 19th Century and has been classified as being under Historic Architectural Heritage Protection which includes its facades and some interior elements.At InterContinental Madrid, conducting business responsibly is fundamental to its culture. Its sustainability strategy and commitment to green goals is encapsulated in the hotel's motto - True Hospitality for Good. By following this motto and purpose, the hotel endeavours to contribute toward the achievement of the United Nation's Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.Mr. Giuseppe Vincelli, General Manager of InterContinental Madrid since 2023, aims to reinforce the sustainability achievements and progress made by the hotel over past decades and develop an environmental strategy for this green hospitality property that endures into the future.The hotel adheres to a comprehensive sustainability management plan with specific targets and measures set each year. As a result, InterContinental Madrid has achieved an energy reduction of 6% per occupied room, water consumption has decreased by 4%, there was a drop of 9% in gas usage and a carbon footprint reduction of 5%.InterContinental Madrid's parent company - IHG - developed its Green Engage platform in 2011, an internal sustainability program which was the first to obtain LEED certification from the U.S. Green Building Council. The Green Engage Committee at InterContinental Madrid works to reduce energy use, cut waste and conserve water usage at the property.With its sophisticated and classic ambience, the hotel is also a perfect venue for car exhibitions and thanks to three onsite electric charging stations, is the ideal location to support the promotion of environmentally responsible vehicles.About InterContinental MadridMuch more than a hotel, InterContinental Madrid offers a complete way of life in the most sophisticated and elegant setting in the Spanish capital. It is located on the prestigious Paseo de la Castellana, close to Real Madrid Stadium and Serrano street shopping area and the "Art Triangle" - the Prado, Reina Sofia and Thyssen Museums and“Landscape of light”, World Heritage site.The hotel boasts an exclusive Club Lounge, El Jardín Restaurant, 16 versatile meeting rooms with a terrace and 302 rooms that combine comfort and elegance, including 33 Suites for those looking for the utmost privacy.ContactMariluz AntolínMarketing & Ecommerce ManagerInterContinental MadridPaseo de la Castellana, 4928046, Madrid, SpainPhone: +34 917 007 342...

