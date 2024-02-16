Introducing 7 Time Patent Recipient Citrus-The Automatic Door Knob Sanitizer That Fits Over 97% Of Door Knobs Worldwide

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MONROEVILLE, PA, USA, February 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Citrus , a leading innovator in sustainable technology, has announced the launch of their product - the Citrus Retro Fitted Automatic Door Knob Sanitizer. This groundbreaking device is the first residential and commercially viable system and is designed to fit over 97% of doorknobs worldwide to eliminate 99.9% of pathogens using the power of UV light. With the current global health crisis, this product is set to transform the way we think about hygiene and illness prevention.The Citrus Retro Fitted Smart Door Knob Sanitizer has been awarded seven patents by the United States Patent and Trademark Office. Leveraging innovative UV technology and design, Citrus revolutionizes the sanitation of one of the most commonly touched doorknob surfaces. Citrus has been tested independently by the Department of Biomedical Engineering at Rutgers's University, and successful at killing E. Coli within 15 seconds, and S. Aureus and P. Aeruginosa within 90 seconds of exposure time. Internal testing has also proven to be effective in eliminating 99.9% of multiple surface germs as well. Efficacy was confirmed by the Center for Innovative Ventures of Emerging Technologies and fellow at Cornell University. This was accomplished by weakening or killing the virus with LED Germicidal UVC Lights. The following link provides an efficacy rate for common bacteria, viruses, fungi, molds, protozoa and yeast .This innovative technology is not only effective but also sustainable, making it a perfect fit for our environmentally conscious world. With its easy installation and universal fit, it is suitable for global use in any setting, from homes to offices, to public spaces.The Retro Fitted Automatic Door Knob Sanitizer is available for licensing. For inquiries and interest please visit . Additional information can be found at .Need Press Release exposure to launch new products/brands, to re-launch and reenergize existing products, or for promoting patented innovations available for licensing or acquisition opportunities, request our Press Release brochure -About MarketBlastMarketBlast is a product submission and hunt platform that automates the submission review and management process for companies in search of the latest technology and product innovations in their industries. The platform also provides an easy and convenient way for innovators, product developers and suppliers to submit innovation directly to companies actively hunting for new products.MarketBlast also offers a professional press release / media blast program to help innovators or companies launch or re-launch products or brands. For more information on running a press release, email .... For all other info, visit .

