Southern Shingle Roofing: Setting New Standards In Roofing Excellence, Wins 2023 Best Of Georgia Regional Award

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) LAWRENCEVILLE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Southern Shingle Roofing, a name synonymous with quality and customer satisfaction in the roofing industry, has achieved a remarkable milestone by winning the 2023 Best of Georgia Regional Award. This prestigious award, determined by votes from satisfied customers, highlights the company's exceptional service and the trust it has garnered within the community.



Southern Shingle Roofing is known for its comprehensive range of roofing services, catering to both new construction and residential roof replacements. Their commitment to replicating excellence across all projects is evident in their meticulous approach to every task they undertake. This commitment extends to commercial properties as well, where their expertise plays a crucial role in maintaining the integrity and functionality of business operations.



The company's approach to residential roof replacements is especially commendable. They prioritize making roof repairs and replacements as stress-free as possible for homeowners. This is achieved through their in-home shingle consultations, which guide clients in selecting the perfect shingles for their homes. Additionally, their services cover related damage repair, offering a complete solution for homeowners' roofing needs.



Southern Shingle Roofing's dedication goes beyond mere service provision. The owner, Cory Smith, reflecting on the company's ethos, states,“Our mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of builders, homeowners, and the broader community. We do this by delivering our services with integrity, knowledge, and loyalty.” This philosophy is deeply ingrained in their team, evident from their extensive training which includes strict adherence to building codes and OSHA requirements.



Winning the Best of Georgia Regional Award is a testament to Southern Shingle Roofing's standing in the community. It's not just an acknowledgment of their exceptional services, but also of their significant impact on the lives of their clients and the community at large. As they continue their journey, Southern Shingle Roofing remains a prominent figure in Georgia's roofing industry, steadfast in their commitment to integrity and excellence.



