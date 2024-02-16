Caco America LLC, The Exclusive GE Brand Licensee For PPE, Has Appointed James Rodgers As National Sales Director

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MEDLEY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Caco America LLC, the exclusive GE brand licensee for personal protective equipment products in the Americas has recently appointed James "Jay " Rodgers, QSSP as National Sales Director.Jay brings 29 years' experience in PPE sales, with focuses in the construction vertical, National Accounts, and marketing groups. Jay will be responsible for managing Caco America's national network of Manufacturer's Reps, as well as revenue growth and customer support for the U.S. and Canada.“We are very excited to have Jay on board with us. Jay brings invaluable knowledge and experience of the industry that will enhance our current growth trajectory.” said Joel Abbo , CEO of Caco America LLC.Caco America LLC is committed to bringing the best technologies and designs to the workforce, to improve the occupational safety, health, and well-being of today's workforce.Caco America LLC won back-to-back awards for its Type I GH400 and Type II GH500 safety helmets that with the exclusive patented KOROYD advanced impact technology that also reduces heat stress."Safety is our number one priority, and we have developed one of the most advanced and comfortable safety helmets in the market.”, said Joel Abbo, CEO of Caco America LLC.Jay is based out of Miami Florida and can be reached at ... or at 347-423-5781.For more information and a list of retailers, please visit Caco America LLC.About Caco America LLCCaco America LLC is a subsidiary of Caco Abbo International, S.A., leader for more than 36 years in the PPE market with sales in more than 36 countries. Caco Abbo Internacional, S.A. was founded in 1986 by Mr Isaac Abbo V and his son Jose M Abbo. In 1992 Joel Abbo joined the company and expanded the development of products and international sales. Today, Caco Abbo International, S.A. is one of the top Import/Export Companies in the Americas..About GEGE (NYSE:GE) rises to the challenge of building a world that works. For more than 125 years, GE has invented the future of industry, and today the company's dedicated team, leading technology, and global reach and capabilities help the world work more efficiently, reliably, and safely. GE's people are diverse and dedicated, operating with the highest level of integrity and focus to fulfill GE's mission and deliver for its customers.

