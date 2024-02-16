Sports Lawyer Gregg Clifton Of Lewis Brisbois Shares Insights On Sports Law Expert Podcast

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Holt Hackney, Publisher of Hackney PublicationsAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Hackney Publications announced today the release of the latest episode of Sports Law Expert Podcast, which features Gregg Clifton of Lewis Brisbois, one of the sports industry's most accomplished lawyers.The podcast segment can be heard here.Going forward, those interested in being notified when a segment of the podcast goes live can subscribe by visiting here .“Gregg is one of those rare sports lawyers, whose time is focused almost exclusively on sports matters,” said Holt Hackney, the publisher of Hackney Publications.“Whether it's a matter in the professional sports world, collegiate athletics, or even a high-profile case involving a high school athlete, Gregg has a long history of effectively representing his clients.”Clifton is a partner in the Phoenix office of Lewis Brisbois, chair of the firm's Collegiate & Professional Sports Law Practice, and a member of the Entertainment, Media & Sports Practice.He has extensive experience in the collegiate and professional sports world. Clifton has advised numerous professional franchises on general labor and employment issues, including Title III ADA regulatory compliance and wage and hour issues. He serves as lead counsel for several Major League Baseball teams in their salary arbitration matters and has represented NCAA and NAIA collegiate clients, including multiple college conferences and coaches regarding NLRB student-athlete classification issues, name, image and likeness legal issues, overall rules compliance, investigatory matters and in disciplinary hearings. In addition, he has handled Title IX investigations and compliance issues for NCAA and NAIA member institutions. Clifton has also worked extensively in the area of agent regulation and enforcement in professional and college sports and regularly provides counsel on issues relating to NCAA and NAIA amateurism issues and athlete eligibility questions. He has also served as an expert witness in matters involving sports agents' work and responsibilities, as well as athlete compensation issues.Prior to joining Lewis Brisbois, Clifton spent six years as chief operating officer for Gaylord Sports Management. He also served as president of the Athlete and Entertainment Division for famed sports attorney Bob Woolf's firm, Woolf Associates, in Boston.Clifton continues to counsel clients in the areas of collective bargaining negotiations, representation cases, arbitrations, and National Labor Relations Board matters.He frequently serves as an expert speaker to law schools, including Harvard University, Boston College, Hofstra University, and Arizona State University, and bar associations regarding sports law issues, including agent regulation and salary arbitration. Clifton is often called upon by national news media as a source for his commentary and opinion on legal issues in sports He currently serves as the of Lewis Brisbois' sports law blog, The Official Review, which regularly provides subscribers with key insights and analysis to help stay at the forefront of a variety of sports law related issues.ABOUT HACKNEY PUBLICATIONSHackney Publications is the nation's leading publisher of sports law periodicals. The company was founded by journalist Holt Hackney. Hackney began his career as a sportswriter, before taking on the then-nascent sports business beat at Financial World Magazine in the late 1980s. A few years later, Hackney started writing about the law, managing five legal newsletters for LRP Publications. In 1999, he founded Hackney Publications. Today, Hackney publishes or co-publishes 24 sports law periodicals, including Sports Litigation Alert, which offers a searchable archive of more than 4,000 case summaries and articles. In addition, the Alert is used in more than 100 sports law classrooms any given semester.

