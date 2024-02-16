Demonstrations Countrywide Against Israeli War On Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 16 (Petra)-- Protests against the ongoing Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people in Gaza were held on a large scale in Amman and other governorates of the Kingdom following Friday prayer.The participants expreessed their support for the brothers in the Gaza Strip who are fighting a bloody war while the Israeli machine of death and destruction continues to commit the most horrible crimes against defenseless civilians and targets residential communities, hospitals, schools, and places of worship in front of the world.Marchers demanded swift and decisive action from the Arab world and elsewhere to put an end to the atrocities occurring in Gaza.They also criticized the international community for its silence on the crimes committed by the occupation in Gaza and the discriminatory treatment of this war and its aftermath.They demanded an end to all types of cooperation with Israel while applauding Jordan's honorable stance. They held up signs and sang phrases that exposed the horrors of the crimes the occupation had inflicted upon the helpless brethren in Gaza.