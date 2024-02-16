Rahul’S Nyay Yatra Enters UP

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandauli (UP), Feb 16 (IANS) Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra entered Uttar Pradesh (UP) from Bihar on Friday.

Rahul Gandhi, while addressing a public meeting at National Inter College, alleged that carpet was laid out for VVIPs but the poor were left out.

“Why have we not seen Aadiwasi President, farmers, labourers and poor at the ceremony?” he asked.

He said that as soon as he reached the border, he came to know that he had reached UP.

“We do not give speeches. We meet you for 7-8 hours, listen to your sorrows and pains and then finally speak for 15 minutes,” Rahul Gandhi said.

Rahul Gandhi also visited the Martyr Memorial located just 400 meters away from the public meeting venue.

He entered Chandauli district from Naubatpur border of Bihar-UP.

Congress leaders and workers gave a grand welcome to Rahul.

--IANS

amita/dan