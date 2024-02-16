AVTODOM GAC Altufievo Opened For The First Clients

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) A new official dealership center AVTODOM GAC Altufievo has opened in the North of Moscow. It is located at the address 85th km of the Moscow Ring Road, vl.5, build 3. The infrastructure of AVTODOM GAC Altufievo includes a service area of 2598 m2. This allows servicing 120 cars daily. Two lounge areas provide customer comfort. The whole family can visit the dealership; there is a play area for children. Employees of AVTODOM GAC Altufievo provide the maximum range of services: sale and maintenance of new cars, financial services, transactions under the trade-in program.



The GAC automaker has concentrated its efforts on achieving uncompromising quality, developing and introducing innovative technologies into cars. More than four thousand employees are developing new technologies at the GAC Research Center. The company has invested 30 billion yuan in scientific activities since 2006. GAC Motor has taken a leading position in the development of ICV technologies for intelligent connected vehicles thanks to this. Innovation activities are closely integrated with production. The vehicles are built in GAC NE's new smart factory. High-quality and safe lightweight hybrid bodies made of high-strength steel and aluminum alloy are produced on the production line. This provides the cars with excellent safety. GAC is the fastest growing automotive brand in the world according to Bloomberg Businessweek.



The most popular model of the brand is presented in the showroom of AVTODOM GAC Altufievo. The second-generation all-wheel drive seven-seater SUV GAC GS8 has an outstanding exterior. The wide front fascia with chrome grille in a symmetrical V-shape design is combined with LED matrix headlights with movable shutters. The vertically positioned taillights resemble the cut of precious stones. The wheelbase of the new GS8 has increased from 2800 to 2920 mm compared to the first generation. This provides even more space in the cabin. The combination of volume, functionality and excellent sound insulation allows the driver and passengers to relax and feel the sophistication embodied in the details. GS8 engine power increased from 190 to 231 l/s. This gives the new GS8 excellent driving dynamics.



The client receives a complex of all necessary financial services and comfortable loan conditions when purchasing a car in AVTODOM GAC Altufievo. The dealership offers privileges for those who take advantage of the trade-in program. Gifts await customers when purchasing a car in the basic configuration: crankcase protection, anti-corrosion body treatment, rear view camera washer, sound insulation of arches, mud flaps. The client receives a comprehensive insurance policy, an alarm system with auto start, an anti-gravel protective film and a set of winter tires as a gift, in addition to these bonuses when choosing top-end configurations.



ï¿1⁄2We invite those who value innovation and comfort to experience the benefits of GAC Motor models. This is one of the most promising and fastest growing brands. Advanced technologies provide new opportunities for GAC owners. We are pleased to introduce our customers to the enormous potential of innovative vehicles. The reliability of the brand is confirmed by a five-year guaranteeï¿1⁄2, - Zaur Tsokholov, General Director of AVTODOM GAC Altufievo, commented.

