               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Turkmenistan And Georgia Weigh Expanding Multi-Faceted Partnership


2/16/2024 9:10:04 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 16. Turkmenistan and Georgia have outlined plans to expand their partnership across various sectors, Trend reports.

According to an official source, these plans were outlined during a meeting in Ashgabat between Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Serdar Muhammedurdiyev and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia Alexander Khvtisiashvili.

During the meeting, the parties discussed a wide range of issues, including the current state and prospects of political and diplomatic cooperation, trade and economic partnership, and cultural and humanitarian ties between the countries.

The high efficiency and importance of constant contacts at various levels were highlighted, where meetings at the level of heads of state and government are a key factor in deepening relations between Turkmenistan and Georgia.

Furthermore, the spheres of transport, energy, trade, agriculture, and tourism, as well as scientific and cultural exchanges, have been identified as promising areas of bilateral partnership.

At the end of the meeting, the parties agreed to continue to maintain diplomatic contacts in accordance with previously outlined plans.

Meanwhile, in recent years, cooperation between Turkmenistan and Georgia has been actively developing in various fields, including trade, energy, transport links, and cultural exchanges.

Both countries show interest in deepening economic relations, which is reflected in regular meetings of high-ranking officials and the

MENAFN16022024000187011040ID1107861469

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search