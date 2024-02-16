Turkmenistan And Georgia Weigh Expanding Multi-Faceted Partnership

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 16. Turkmenistan and Georgia have outlined plans to expand their
partnership across various sectors, Trend reports.
According to an official source, these plans were outlined
during a meeting in Ashgabat between Deputy Minister of Foreign
Affairs of Turkmenistan Serdar Muhammedurdiyev and Deputy Minister
of Foreign Affairs of Georgia Alexander Khvtisiashvili.
During the meeting, the parties discussed a wide range of
issues, including the current state and prospects of political and
diplomatic cooperation, trade and economic partnership, and
cultural and humanitarian ties between the countries.
The high efficiency and importance of constant contacts at
various levels were highlighted, where meetings at the level of
heads of state and government are a key factor in deepening
relations between Turkmenistan and Georgia.
Furthermore, the spheres of transport, energy, trade,
agriculture, and tourism, as well as scientific and cultural
exchanges, have been identified as promising areas of bilateral
partnership.
At the end of the meeting, the parties agreed to continue to
maintain diplomatic contacts in accordance with previously outlined
plans.
Meanwhile, in recent years, cooperation between Turkmenistan and
Georgia has been actively developing in various fields, including
trade, energy, transport links, and cultural exchanges.
Both countries show interest in deepening economic relations,
which is reflected in regular meetings of high-ranking officials
and the
