European Leaders Seek Photo Opportunities With President Ilham Aliyev - Hungarian FM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 16. Leaders of the
European Union and Brussels are looking for an opportunity to take
a photo while shaking the hand of President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of
Hungary Peter Szijjártó told Turkish Anadolu Agency, Trend reports.
Speaking about criticism of Hungary by the EU after becoming an
observer member of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS),
Szijjártó mentioned that Hungary's establishing friendship with
Azerbaijan was also criticized.
“Now, the leaders of the European Union and Brussels are doing
everything they can to snap a photo with President Ilham Aliyev and
be honored to get his handshake, having recognized that they can
supply natural gas from Azerbaijan. Our partnership with Azerbaijan
is built on ideals and is much stronger than others,” the minister
added.
