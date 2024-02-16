President Ilham Aliyev Meets With OSCE Chair-In-Office In Munich (PHOTO)

( MENAFN - Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 16. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has had a meeting with OSCE Chair-in-Office, Minister for Foreign and European Affairs and Trade of the Republic of Malta Ian Borg, as per the latter's request, Trend reports.

