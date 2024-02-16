Russians Attack Frontline TPP For Second Time In Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The second attack since February 16 has damaged the equipment of a frontline thermal power plant.

DTEK Energy reported this, according to Ukrinform.

"This afternoon, on February 16, the DTEK Energy thermal power plant at the frontline was attacked again, as it was shelled in the morning. Fortunately, there were no casualties. The attack damaged the plant's equipment," the statement said.

It is noted that since the beginning of this heating season, DTEK Energy's thermal power plants have been shelled by the enemy about 40 times.

