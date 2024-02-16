Ukraine And Germany Sign Security Agreement

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During a visit to Germany, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed an agreement on security cooperation and long-term support between Ukraine and the Federal Republic of Germany with Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

It was reported on the website of the head of state, Ukrinform reported.

The document is a part of the Joint Declaration adopted by Ukraine and the members of the Group of Seven in Vilnius on July 12, 2023.

“Germany is unwavering in its support for Ukraine's independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity within borders, which have been internationally recognised since 1991, including the territorial sea and free economic (maritime) zone”, the statement reads.

It is noted that the bilateral agreement is valid for ten years from the date of its signing and clearly sets out the specific components of the security commitments that Germany has provided to Ukraine. In particular, the document defines the priority areas of bilateral security cooperation - military, political, financial and humanitarian.

Thus, the agreement states that in 2024, Germany will provide funds for military assistance to Ukraine totaling more than 7 billion euros, which will significantly strengthen the Ukrainian army. Germany will continue to provide support to Ukraine throughout the term of the document.

The parties also recognize the importance of applying sanctions to restrict the Russian Federation's access to finance, goods, technologies and services that it uses in its aggressive war. According to the document, Germany will work to maintain sanctions pressure on Russia and combat sanctions evasion as long as Russia's war against Ukraine continues and until the territorial integrity of our country is restored.

In addition, Germany will continue to work in the Coalition to establish a tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine to ensure effective accountability.

Germany reaffirmed its readiness to use legal means, together with its partners in the European Union and the Group of Seven, to direct the proceeds of Russian assets to support Ukraine.

In the event of future Russian armed attack against Ukraine, at the request of either of the Participants, the Participants will consult within 24 hours to determine appropriate next steps.

In addition, the document reaffirms Germany's commitment to supporting Ukraine's efforts on the path of reforms necessary to realize its aspirations for EU and NATO membership. Germany will also contribute to the current and future support of Ukraine by the European Union.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called the signing of the agreement on long-term commitments with Ukraine a historic step.

“As long as it takes. President of Ukraine Zelensky and I signed an agreement today regarding our long-term security commitments. A historic step. Germany will continue to support Ukraine against the Russian war of aggression Ukraini”, Scholz wrote.

Ukrainian president begins visit to

The document was signed on Friday, February 16, during Zelensky's visit to Berlin. A similar document has already been signed with the UK.

It is also expected that today French President Emmanuel Macron and Volodymyr Zelensky will sign a security agreement between the two countries.

In addition, Ukraine has started negotiations with Denmark on a bilateral security agreement.