CBA Announces New Requirements In Azerbaijan's Financial Markets

Services and products will be presented in a special mode in the
financial markets of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports,
citing the release of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.
The "Regulation on the Application of the Special Regulatory
Regime" (Regulation) was approved by Decision No. 06/4 of the Board
of the Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated January 31,
2024 and entered into force on February 14, 2024.
The special regulatory regime is a collection that regulates the
testing of innovative services and products by legal entities in
the financial markets within a limited framework (area, duration,
number of transactions, volume, number of participants, or other
restrictions) and under the supervision of the Central Bank.
The rule includes requirements for legal entities applying for
participation in the special regulatory regime, as well as
requirements for the product to be tested, circumstances
terminating the right to participate in the special regulatory
regime, the conditions and procedure for applying the legislation
governing the financial markets in force to regime participants,
the implementation of control over the activities of regime
participants, and the regime. The maximum period for which it can
be applied is determined by the Central Bank.
The Central Bank will announce the application period for
participating in the special regulatory regime 1 month before on
the Central Bank's official website.
The adopted regulation will serve to provide innovative services
and products in the financial markets of the country under a
special regulatory regime, thereby increasing financial inclusion
in our country, as well as further improving the safety and
accessibility of financial services for users.
More detailed information on the new requirements can be found
through the link:
