President Ilham Aliyev Met With Co-General Manager Of Leonardo S.P.A In Munich


2/16/2024 9:09:29 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, who is in Munich to participate in the 60th Munich Security Conference, has had a meeting with Co-General Manager of Leonardo S.p.A of Italy Lorenzo Mariani, as per the latter`s request, Azernews reports.

