President Ilham Aliyev Meets With OSCE Chairman-In-Office In Munich

( MENAFN - AzerNews) A meeting has been held between President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and current OSCE Chairman, Minister for Foreign, Trade and European Affairs of Malta Ian Borg in Munich, Germany, Azernews reports.

