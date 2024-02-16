Helloprenup And Proof Announce Strategic Partnership

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) HelloPrenup and Proof (formerly known as Notarize) are pleased to announce they have entered into a strategic partnership, combining HelloPrenup's industry-leading online prenup platform with Proof's next-gen online e-sign & notarization services.

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2024 / HelloPrenup & Proof have joined forces to bring convenient, accessible solutions to everyday couples across the country. Their new premier, exclusive offering includes an unprecedented prenup package, including e-signing & notarizing their HelloPrenup prenuptial agreements online.





"We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Proof. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for HelloPrenup as we continue to innovate and provide our users with the best tools and resources to navigate prenuptial agreements. Proof's expertise in identity verification aligns perfectly with our mission to simplify and modernize the prenup process, ensuring that our users have a secure and efficient experience," said Julia Rodgers, HelloPrenups's CEO & co-founder.

By virtually connecting Proof's online e-sign & notarization capability with HelloPrenup's online prenup platform, engaged couples can now complete their prenup process quickly and securely, all without leaving their couch.

The HelloPrenup & Proof partnership is live as of today, Feb. 16, 2024, for all HelloPrenup customers.

About HelloPrenup

Julia Rodgers, a family law attorney, saw the struggle of couples seeking prenuptial agreements. The high cost, time-consuming process, and difficulty in getting on the same page created a need for a solution.

Meanwhile, Sarabeth Jaffe, a software developer, was experiencing the same pains after getting engaged and trying to get a prenup herself. She knew there had to be an easier way.

The two women met and realized they were working towards the same goal-to create a platform that would make prenuptial agreements affordable, approachable, and accessible to all couples. With their unique skills and experiences HelloPrenup was born.

HelloPrenup is the premier online prenup platform. Couples can get state-specific prenups online - without overspending on money or time! Rodgers & Jaffe created HelloPrenup to help every couple, regardless of background, access important information and protection.

HelloPrenup is the first online platform that allows couples to create a valid prenuptial agreement in hours while also offering couples big savings!

HelloPrenup has been featured on Shark Tank , CNN Business , Forbes , The Boston Globe , GeekWire , The New Yorker among others.

Want more information? Contact [email protected] or visit HelloPrenup to learn more.

About Proof

Proof is helping to secure the digital economy. As more critical commerce shifts from in-person to online, companies need to be able to trust who is behind every digital interaction. As a pioneer of remote online notarization, Proof has built the largest network of professional notaries. The average wait time for a notary is less than a second. Every year, millions of customers in all 50 states trust the Notarize Network to notarize important documents or to verify their identity.

For more information, visit proof .

