Munich Security Conf. Kicks Off

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BERLIN, Feb 16 (KUNA) -- The 60th edition of the Munich Security Conference (MSC) kick-started in Munich in southern Germany on Friday, attracting more than 100 heads of state and representatives of civil society organizations.

The three-day event, which was inaugurated by its president Christoph Heusgen, will discuss various security issues, primarily the Ukraine-Russian war and the Israeli occupation aggression on the Gaza Strip.

The state and future of the international order, much-needed reforms of multilateral governance mechanisms, regional conflicts, transnational challenges such as climate and food insecurity, as well as Europe's role in the world will be at the center of the discussions in Munich.

Discussions on the state of the international order as well as regional conflicts and crises - ranging from Ukraine to Sudan and the Middle East - will be at the top of the agenda on Saturday.

On Sunday, the conference will close with discussions on Europe's role in the world and its relations with partners.

Around 50 heads of state or government, 100+ ministers as well as the leaders of many key international and civil society organizations are expected for this year's anniversary edition. (end)

