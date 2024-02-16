Israeli Occupation Kills 112 Gazans, Wounds 157 Others

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Feb 16 (KUNA) -- At least 112 Palestinian people were martyred and 157 others wounded in attacks by Israeli occupation forces in the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours, Palestinian health authorities said Friday.

The number of those martyred and wounded since the Israeli occupation aggression on the Strip has risen to 28,775 and 68,552 respectively, authorities added in a statement.

Meanwhile, the Israeli occupation forces compeled male patients at Nasser medical center in Khan Yunis to leave the facility to another one that has become a military barrack, it noted.

Israeli occupation forces, which have been attacking Gaza for 133 days in a row, broke into the medical center Thursday, according to the statement. (end)

