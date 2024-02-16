LAWRENCE NG NAMED SALES & MARKETING SVP AS SHANE PATEMAN TAKES UP NORTH AMERICA ROLES

The new appointment comes as Shane Pateman vacates the top Sales & Marketing role to take up the posts of Managing Director of The Langham, Huntington, Pasadena and Regional Vice President, Operations – North America.

“We are thrilled to welcome Lawrence Ng to lead our Sales & Marketing function. His proven expertise and innovative approach will undoubtedly contribute to the ongoing success and strategic development of Langham Hospitality Group,” LHG Chief Executive Officer Bob van den Oord said.

“I also wish to extend my appreciation to Shane Pateman for his outstanding Sales & Marketing contributions. He has played a pivotal part in driving our business forward, and we are excited to see him take up big responsibilities in North America. His strategic vision and leadership have been instrumental, and we wish him continued success in his new roles.”