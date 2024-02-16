LAWRENCE NG NAMED SALES & MARKETING SVP AS SHANE PATEMAN TAKES UP NORTH AMERICA ROLES

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Langham Hospitality Group (LHG) proudly welcomes Lawrence Ng as its new Senior Vice President – Sales & Marketing. Stationed at the company's corporate headquarters in Hong Kong, Mr. Ng will spearhead and orchestrate all sales and marketing endeavours globally while also serving on LHG's executive committee. Reporting directly to the group's Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Ng brings a wealth of experience and strategic acumen that will clearly help LHG further its aims to drive growth and elevate its brands.
The new appointment comes as Shane Pateman vacates the top Sales & Marketing role to take up the posts of Managing Director of The Langham, Huntington, Pasadena and Regional Vice President, Operations – North America.
“We are thrilled to welcome Lawrence Ng to lead our Sales & Marketing function. His proven expertise and innovative approach will undoubtedly contribute to the ongoing success and strategic development of Langham Hospitality Group,” LHG Chief Executive Officer Bob van den Oord said.
“I also wish to extend my appreciation to Shane Pateman for his outstanding Sales & Marketing contributions. He has played a pivotal part in driving our business forward, and we are excited to see him take up big responsibilities in North America. His strategic vision and leadership have been instrumental, and we wish him continued success in his new roles.”
|
|
Lawrence Ng, Senior Vice President – Sales & Marketing, LHG
As the former Vice President of Sales & Marketing, Greater China at Marriott International, Mr. Ng brings a wealth of knowledge and insights to the intricacies of market dynamics and consumer preferences. His proven expertise in commercial strategy and business analytics positions him as a key asset for shaping LHG's sales and marketing strategies. Mr. Ng's appointment is strategically aligned with the group's commitment to staying attuned to evolving customer needs and ensuring innovative and tailored experiences across its global hotel portfolio.
MENAFN16022024005446012082ID1107861428
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.