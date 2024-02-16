“Four Winds” Announces New Logistics Solutions In Saudi Arabia And Jordan To Tackle Red Sea Crisis

( MENAFN - Mid-East) Four Winds Saudi Arabia Limited, a Saudi leader in comprehensive and integrated moving and logistics services since 1979, today announced new and effective logistics solutions. These solutions are designed to secure the availability of international freight services within both Saudi Arabia and Jordan, efficiently addressing the current challenges faced by the logistics sector due to the crises in the Red Sea.

