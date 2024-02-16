Forza Logistics Group Grows With Oakwood Logistics LLC Acquisition

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Forza Logistics Group expands, acquiring Oakwood Logistics LLC. With a focus on client satisfaction, Forza aims to innovate and excel in the logistics sector

CARMEL, IN, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Forza Logistics Group, a dynamic and rapidly expanding player in the logistics industry, proudly announces its latest milestone – the acquisition of Oakwood Logistics LLC. This strategic move marks a significant step forward in Forza's journey toward becoming a leading force in the logistics sector, driven by a steadfast commitment to client satisfaction, innovation, and excellence.Forza Logistics Group, under the visionary leadership of CEO Nick Mascari and Forza Capital Partners, has consistently demonstrated its dedication to revolutionizing the logistics landscape. With a profound understanding of industry intricacies, Forza has been relentless in its pursuit of enhancing logistical operations and delivering unparalleled service to clients worldwide.The acquisition of Oakwood Logistics LLC represents more than just a strategic business decision; it symbolizes Forza's unwavering commitment to growth, expansion, and exceeding client expectations. Oakwood Logistics LLC brings to the table a wealth of experience, a loyal client base, and a sterling reputation in the logistics arena, perfectly complementing Forza's ethos and aspirations.Commenting on the acquisition, Nick Mascari, Founder of Forza Logistics Group, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "We are thrilled to welcome Oakwood Logistics LLC into the Forza family. This acquisition aligns seamlessly with our strategic objectives and reaffirms our dedication to providing innovative, client-centric logistics solutions. Together, we are poised to unlock new opportunities, drive value for our clients, and set new benchmarks for excellence in the industry."Forza Logistics Group's core values – integrity, reliability, and client-centered service – remain at the forefront of its operations. By integrating Oakwood Logistics LLC into its fold, Forza aims to leverage synergies, optimize resources, and elevate its service offerings to unprecedented heights. The combined expertise, resources, and capabilities of both entities will enable Forza to deliver comprehensive, tailored logistics solutions that meet the evolving needs of businesses across diverse industries.In addition to expanding its footprint through strategic acquisitions, Forza Logistics Group is actively seeking partnerships with freight brokerage businesses that share its ethos and commitment to excellence. By fostering collaborative relationships with like-minded organizations, Forza aims to drive mutual growth, innovation, and success in the ever-evolving logistics landscape.Forza Logistics Group remains steadfast in its mission to ensure a seamless transition for clients and partners of Oakwood Logistics LLC. Through open communication, meticulous planning, and a client-first approach, Forza is dedicated to preserving and enhancing the trust and confidence placed in its services.For media inquiries or further information about Forza Logistics Group and its acquisition of Oakwood Logistics LLC, please contact:About Forza Logistics Group:Forza Logistics Group, founded by Nick Mascari and driven by Forza Capital Partners, is a leading provider of innovative, client-centered logistics solutions. Committed to excellence, integrity, and reliability, Forza Logistics Group is dedicated to reshaping the logistics industry through strategic partnerships, acquisitions, and a relentless focus on client satisfaction.

