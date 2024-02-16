TAP Financial Partners Client Austin American Technology Successfully Acquires Aqua Klean Systems

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Todd Rountree, president and COO of Austin American TechnologyMIAMI, FLA. , USA, February 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Austin American Technology (AAT), a leading manufacturer in the electronic assembly industry, has completed the strategic acquisition of Aqua Klean Systems, a notable competitor based in Anaheim, California. TAP Financial Partners served as the exclusive investment banking representative, providing determinant/knowledgeable/preeminent advisory support throughout the acquisition process.The acquisition strengthens AAT's market position by expanding its product offerings with Aqua Klean's advanced inline cleaning and water filtration systems. This strategic move not only enhances AAT's capabilities but also establishes a valuable presence in California, facilitating regional growth and operational enhancements.TAP Financial Partners played a pivotal role in advising AAT throughout the acquisition process, from the structuring of the deal to performing due diligence and executing the closing. Todd Rountree, president and COO of Austin American Technology, highlighted the significance of TAP's expertise. "When considering the acquisition of Aqua Klean Systems, we recognized the need for experienced advisory support. TAP Financial Partners brought valuable insights and expertise to the table, contributing to the completion of the transaction."Bob Press , founder of TAP Financial Partners, underscored the collaborative effort. "Our team is pleased to have played a vital role in our client's strategic acquisition. TAP's commitment to delivering tailored financial solutions and strategic guidance is evident in our collaborative success with AAT."# # #About TAP Financial Partners:TAP Financial Partners ( ) is a boutique merchant bank offering advisory, restructuring, debt, and equity fundraising services, fulfillment, and up-listing advice to small and mid-sized enterprises.For more information on this acquisition and TAP Financial Partners' services, please visit or contact ....

