(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LOS ANGELES, Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Truly Beauty , a prestige beauty company renowned for its award-winning bath, body and skincare products, proudly announces the appointments of Kamilla Khanbalinova as Chief Sales Officer and Nick Bracken as Chief Operating Officer.

"We are delighted to welcome Kamilla and Nick to our esteemed team," states Truly's founder, Maxx Appelman. "Their extensive experience collaborating with top players in the beauty industry showcases their exceptional capabilities. Kamilla's role in managing and growing Amorepacific's US portfolio and Nick's global operational leadership at Glow Recipe signifies a momentous stride in our commitment to strategic and unstoppable growth."

CEO Freddy Wolfe adds, "With Kamilla spearheading our sales team, we are poised for remarkable achievements and elevated prominence in the beauty industry. Nick's strategic vision equips Truly to fortify a global supply chain, supporting sustained exponential growth annually."

Kamilla, after an illustrious 20-year tenure overseeing sales growth and strategies at Amorepacific US, Inc., brings unparalleled expertise to Truly. Leading Amorepacific, Innisfree, Laneige, and Sulwhasoo brands in North America's premier retailers, Kamilla assumes the role of Chief Sales Officer, entrusted with driving revenue growth, expanding market share, and solidifying Truly's position as an industry leader. Her extensive experience in sales leadership, strategic acumen, and adaptability to evolving market dynamics positions Kamilla to enhance Truly's sales strategy and contribute significantly to the organization's overall success.

Expressing her enthusiasm about joining Truly, Kamilla states, "I am thrilled to be part of such a dynamic and innovative brand. Truly's reputation for crafting unique products and pioneering the modern idea of beauty is impressive. I look forward to contributing to its continued success and pushing boundaries in the self-care prestige space."

Nick Bracken has over a decade of successful global operations leadership for prominent beauty brands and joins Truly after propelling Glow Recipe to international acclaim. As Chief Operating Officer, Nick will leverage his profound expertise in planning, logistics, and sourcing intricacies across diverse global regions. Under his direction, Truly is set to establish a robust global infrastructure with a focus on the supply chain and operations, while proactively implementing future-oriented processes to facilitate international retail expansion.

Nick, conveying his enthusiasm for the partnership, articulates, "The cross-functional relationship between Head of Retail and Operations is pivotal for any rapidly growing company. Partnering with Kamilla is key to elevating Truly. We're not just growing fast, but smart and profitably- a challenge we're excited to take on."

The collaboration between

Kamilla and Nick will propel exponential growth as Truly advances swiftly into untapped markets.

Truly beauty is committed to the belief that settling should never be an option. Since inception, they have collaborated with a team of experts including physicians, microbiologists, and renowned chemists, to craft highly efficacious products that are clean, vegan and infused with the most powerful, high-performing ingredients. The outcome is nothing short of extraordinary – one of the most modern and inclusive lines of cruelty-free bath, body, and skincare products in the beauty industry.

