Blu Ivy Group Launches AI-Backed Employer Brand & Culture Index (EBCI) - Revolutionizing Strategic Decision-Making In Real-Time

TORONTO, Feb. 16, 2024 - Blu Ivy Group , a world-renowned employer brand, talent research, and culture agency, is proud to announce the release of their innovative Employer Brand & Culture Index (EBCI). This comprehensive and prescriptive dashboard provides leaders with real-time analytics to track the performance of their employer brand and access data driven insights on how it is shaping their employee experience, culture, reputation, and external brand preference.



"What we have observed over the last decade of working with global organizations, is that the employer brand industry is rapidly elevating the quality of employee value proposition and employer brand launches. However, the ongoing measurement and management of the work has continued to be a challenge that needed solving. It was essential for us to provide the industry with a systemic approach to realize the full potential of their employer brand strategy over the long term. " Stacy Parker, Co-Founder Blu Ivy Group

The Employer Brand & Culture Index (EBCI)

provides a comprehensive real-time

overview of your employer brand. With

the EBCI, organizations can:



Evaluate the impact of your employer brand.

Spot trends within the talent marketplace.

Benchmark your standing against competitors.

Identify and address potential reputation risks. Optimize resource allocation, budgets, messaging, and channels.

What this means is that there is no more guesswork or wasted time assembling disparate metrics.

Now, leaders can measure their employer brand comprehensively, securing a

competitive edge, fostering continuous improvements in talent attraction

strategies, and dynamically shaping and evolving their workplace culture.

Leandra Harris, Managing Director & Co-Founder of Blu Ivy Group, states, "CHROs and C-Suite leaders can now access near-real time data, allocate resources effectively, refine strategies, and optimize both external and internal messaging. Furthermore, the EBCI enables organizations to understand top talent's perception of their employer brand, foster employee engagement, and effectively mitigate reputation risks."

To book a demo, or get more information about the Employer Brand & Culture Index (EBCI) and Blu Ivy Group's employer brand and culture consultancy services, please visit Employer Brand & Culture Index (EBCI) | Blu Ivy Group

Blu Ivy Group is a global leader in employer branding, culture, recruitment marketing solutions. Blu Ivy Group has more than a decade of experience conducting talent research and providing innovative employer brand solutions to transform your organization and design the most compelling workplaces of the future.

