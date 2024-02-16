M&T Bank Corporation To Participate In The RBC Financial Institutions Conference

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BUFFALO, N.Y., Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- M&T Bank Corporation ("M&T") (NYSE:MTB ) will participate in the RBC Financial Institutions Conference being held in New York City. Representatives of

M&T are scheduled to deliver a presentation to investors and analysts on March 6, 2024, at 2:40 p.m. (ET).

A link to the webcast will be available at .

The webcast may contain material information as well as forward-looking information, and cautionary statements regarding such forward-looking information will be available on the webcast link.

About

M&T

M&T Bank Corporation is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, provides banking products and services in 12 states across the eastern U.S. from

Maine

to

Virginia

and

Washington, D.C.

Trust-related services are provided in select markets in the U.S. and abroad by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank.

Investor Contact:

Brian Klock

(716) 842-5138

