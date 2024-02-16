Graphic Packaging Holding Company Declares Quarterly Dividend

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ATLANTA, Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK ), a leading consumer packaging company, announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share of common stock to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 15, 2024. The dividend is payable on April 5, 2024.

About Graphic Packaging Holding Company

