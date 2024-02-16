Record Investor Attendance Expected At BMO's 33Rd Global Metals, Mining & Critical Minerals Conference, February 25Th To February 28Th, 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



World's top metals and mining conference with almost 1,500 industry leaders representing almost 650 organizations from 6 continents, including major automakers and critical mineral producers

Critical minerals, commodities, decarbonization, the impact of world events and the global economic outlook to be key themes BMO research analysts available for comment

BMO Capital Markets will host its 33rd Global Metals, Mining & Critical Minerals Conference from February 25 to 28, 2024 in Hollywood, Florida.



"For more than three decades BMO has been convening the best and largest producers, developers, explorers and investors at our world leading Global Metals, Mining & Critical Minerals conference," said Alan Tannenbaum, CEO and Group Head, BMO Capital Markets. "This year we're expecting a record number of investors at what is shaping up to be our biggest conference ever. We're pleased to again be welcoming significant attendance from major automakers and critical mineral producers, and look forward to covering the most important topics of the day, from critical minerals and decarbonization, to commodities, the impact of world events and the global economic outlook."

The conference brings together global institutional investors and experts from the metals and mining industries – almost 1,500 individuals representing over 650 organizations - for discussions on key opportunities and pressing challenges for the sector.

"The BMO Global Metals, Mining & Critical Minerals Conference is the best forum of its kind in the industry. For the 33rd year, we're delighted to be able to host our corporate and investor clients from around the globe as they discuss the industry, evaluate opportunities, and spend time with each other and the BMO team," said Ilan Bahar, Co-Head of Global Metals & Mining, BMO Capital Markets.

"BMO's Metals and Mining team is an acknowledged leader in the sector and the success of this annual conference for more than thirty years is a testament to our dedication in partnering with metals, mining, and critical minerals clients to achieve their objectives," said Jamie Rogers, Co-Head of Global Metals & Mining, BMO Capital Markets.

Together with keynote presentations and panels of industry leaders, there will be presentations from almost 200 companies at the conference including, amongst others:



Agnico Eagle Mines

Alamos Gold

Albemarle

Alcoa

Algoma Steel

Anglo American

AngloGold Ashanti

Antofagasta

Arcadium Lithium

B2Gold

Barrick Gold

BHP

Boliden AB

Cameco

Capstone

Centamin

Champion

CMC

Denison

Endeavour Mining

Equinox Gold

Eldorado Gold

Evolution Mining

First Majestic

First Quantum Minerals

Fortescue Metals Group

Franco-Nevada

Freeport-McMoRan

Glencore

Gold Fields

Harmony

Hecla

IAMGOLD

ICMM (International Council of Mining & Metals)

IGO Limited

Ivanhoe Electric

Ivanhoe Mines

Kazatamprom

Kinross

Liontown Resources

Lithium Americas

Lithium Argentina

Lundin Gold

Lundin Mining

Mineral Resources

MP Materials

Newmont

Nexgen

Nutrien

Osisko Gold Royalties

Paladin

Pan American Silver

Pilbara Minerals

Reliance

Rio Tinto

Royal Gold

Sandfire

Sandstorm

Sibanye-Stillwater

South32

Steel Dynamics

Stelco Holdings

Teck Resources

Triple Flag

Vale SA Wheaton Precious Metals

The conference is hosted by the BMO Capital Markets' Metals & Mining Equity Research team. The bank's metals & mining specialists are part of a team of equity analysts across Canada, the U.S. and the U.K. that together cover over 850 equities globally. With 11 analysts dedicated to the sector, the Metals & Mining Equity Research team has one of the largest coverage universes of metals, mining, and fertilizer companies in the world, with more than 140 companies under coverage.

BMO Capital Markets has been advising companies in the metals & mining industry for more than a century.

