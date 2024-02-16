The BOSS Network To Award $250,000 In Grants And Scholarships To Benefit Divine Nine Sororities And The Chicago Urban League

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Sage and The BOSS Network's Investment Will Provide Each Organization With $50,000 to Benefit Efforts to Impact African American Women

CHICAGO, Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The BOSS Network , an online community of professional and entrepreneurial women who support each other through digital content, programs and event-based networking, has announced awarding $50,000 each in grants and scholarships in partnership with Sage ($250,000 in total)

to the Divine Nine sororities-including Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated; Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated; Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Incorporated-the National Pan-Hellenic Council, Incorporated, and the Chicago Urban League . Led by CEO Dr. Cameka Smith , this investment is a part of The BOSS Network's yearlong celebration highlighting its 15th anniversary milestone year. Four women from each organization will receive a $10,000 grant from the BOSS Impact Fund and a scholarship to BOSS Business University (valued at $2,500).

The BOSS Network

Dr. Cameka Smith

Continue Reading

This investment exemplifies The BOSS Network's longstanding legacy of supporting Black women in the arenas of business and community. In December 2023, The BOSS Network honored the president of each of the Divine Nine sororities, as well as the president of the Chicago Urban League, during its annual Ladies That Lead conference, including:

Honorees:



Elsie

Cooke-Holmes, International President, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated

Dr. Stacie NC Grant, International President, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated

Rasheeda S. Liberty, International President, Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Incorporated Donna Jones Anderson, President, National Pan-Hellenic Council, Incorporated

Special Leadership Honoree:

Karen Freeman-Wilson, President & CEO, Chicago Urban League

Recently, Dr. Smith announced the return of the BOSS Impact Fund and its three-year, $1.5 million commitment with Sage (via the Sage Foundation )-the leader in accounting, financial, HR, and payroll technology for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs)-to support the Fund with the "Invest in Progress" grant investing in Black women led businesses. In addition, The BOSS Network has partnered with both Sage and Swoop , a global fintech company specializing in funding solutions for businesses, on the launch of "Pathways to Success" –a new training and mentorship program designed to support Black women entrepreneurs in Atlanta.

"As the BOSS Network continues to celebrate its yearlong 15th anniversary, we look forward to continuing to work with the leaders of these incredible Divine Nine sororities and the Chicago Urban League. We know that this investment will provide these organizations with momentum as they further their efforts to benefit our community," said Dr. Smith.

To become a member of The BOSS Network, or for more information , visit thebossnetwork . To apply for the "Invest in Progress'' grant, visit bossimpactfund .

About The BOSS Network

Founded by Cameka Smith, BOSSTM is an acronym for "Bringing Out Successful Sisters," and the network's mission is to promote and encourage the small business spirit and career development of women. To find out more about The BOSS Network, please visit .

CONTACT:

Sheila Harris, Harris Brand Management

[email protected]

646.470.4179

SOURCE The BOSS Network