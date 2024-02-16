People Element Releases 2024 Employee Engagement Report

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Annual Trends and Top Drivers of Employee Engagement

DENVER, Feb. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - People Element , an all-in-one employee survey and feedback provider announces the release of the 2024 Employee Engagement Report . The report details the drivers of employee engagement and shares insights on how to inspire employees and improve performance.

To inform the Annual Report, feedback is gathered from tens of thousands of employees across various industries, including more than 400 organizations. Findings are contextualized against economic, societal and workforce trends to reveal shifts in employee engagement from prior years.

"Given the constant change in workplaces and the emergence of new generations in the workforce, it is crucial to understand the factors that drive employee engagement. I hope that this report can serve as a useful tool to help you make positive changes that will lead to a highly engaged workforce," said Chris Coberly, People Element CEO.

In 2023, engagement levels dropped back to pre-pandemic levels with 56% of employees engaged and 44% disengaged or what some may consider "quiet quitting". When compared with 2020 peak engagement levels at 61%, employees are feeling significantly less engaged and less satisfied with their organizations year over year. Since 2020, the percentage of actively disengaged employees has increased by two percentage points.

Key workplace trends predicted to impact engagement in 2024:

Hybrid workplaces are here to stay.Data shows that 52% of employees are currently operating in a hybrid environment, with most required to be at the office 2-3 days a week. Eight out of ten Fortune 500 CHROs say they do not have plans for decreasing work flexibility in the next 12 months.Increasing employee stresslevels with nearly 70% of people experiencing burnout, and the highest levels among Gen Z and Millennials.Economic uncertaintyremains a concern as the United Nations predicts a drop in the U.S. GDP and a decrease in consumer spending in 2024."AI anxiety"is a growing concern as 71% of employees say they are concerned about AI, and nearly half (48%) are more concerned today than they were a year ago.

The report details the three categories most correlated with employee engagement in 2023: feeling heard and valued, opportunities for growth, and trust and confidence in leadership.

