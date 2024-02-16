Gaxos Gaming To Launch AI Solution For Game Developers And Studios

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Roseland, NJ, Feb. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gaxos Inc. ("Gaxos" or the "Company"), a company developing artificial intelligence applications across various sectors, today announced that its gaming division, Gaxos Gaming, will launch an artificial intelligence (AI) solution for game developers and studios.



Gaxos Gaming is at the forefront of game development innovation and will offer a transformative Generative AI Service that empowers the gaming industry to create without limits. With a focus on dynamic content generation, seamless integration, and personalized solutions, Gaxos Gaming is raising the bar in game development.

Transforming Challenges into opportunities

The gaming world is evolving, with players seeking more personalized and unique experiences, and developers striving to meet these demands amidst technical and resource constraints. Gaxos Gaming addresses these challenges head-on, providing a solution that not only accelerates the asset creation process but also introduces User-Generated-Ai-Content (“UGAiC”), enriching games with evolving content that enhances player engagement.

Key Features

- AI-Powered Creativity: Reduces creative asset development time from hours to minutes, transforming artistic visions into reality with ease.

- Seamless Integration: With plug-and-play functionality for Unity and upcoming support for Unreal Engine, integration is effortless into existing workflows.

-Dynamic Content Generation: UGAiC feature offers new experiences with each playthrough by letting gamers use AI in real time, fostering a dynamic gaming environment.

-Customized Solutions: From personalized AI models and templates to expert consulting services, offering to include custom solutions to meet unique needs of each developer.

“With the technological success of implementing AI into our games, we are excited to bring this AI service to market,” said Vadim Mats, CEO of Gaxos.“By embracing this tech, the game development community can unlock new levels of creativity, efficiency, and player interaction. This is a big step in our gaming strategy as we look forward to delivering value to shareholders.”

About Gaxos Inc.

Gaxos isn't just developing applications; it's redefining the human-AI relationship. Our offerings span health and wellness as well as gaming. We're committed to addressing health, longevity, and entertainment, through AI solutions.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements that involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as“may,”“will,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“aim,”“estimate,”“intend,”“plan,”“believe,”“potential,”“continue,”“is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's filings with the SEC.

