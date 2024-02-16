Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAR) At Threshold Of Major Market Boom In Boating Space

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetworkNewsAudio – Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAR) announces the availability of a broadcast titled,“The Electrifying Rise of Electric Boats.”

To hear the AudioPressRelease, please visit: The NetworkNewsAudio News Podcast

To view the full editorial, please visit:

The electric wave is no longer confined to four wheels. The boating industry is experiencing its own soul-shaking shift, with electric models capturing the imaginations of adrenaline-seeking speed junkies and ecoconscious cruisers alike. Much like autos, boat manufacturers are pledging timeframes to go all electric for similar reasons. In addition to the carbon-emission impact, electric outboard motors have a high-performance hum instead of an ear-splitting roar, eliminating noise pollution and creating a serene cruising experience from johnboats to super yachts. Performance boats with electric hearts offer exhilarating speeds and instant torque, all while leaving the water pristine. . . .

At the threshold of a major market boom, Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAR) is cementing its position as a leading industry innovator and the guiding force for change that's disrupting the traditional boating industry with electric power. The company's flagship E-Motion 180E electric marine powertrain is the first fully electric, purpose-built outboard powertrain system that combines an advanced battery pack, inverter and high-efficiency motor with proprietary union assembly between the transmission and the electric-motor design utilizing extensive control software.



About Vision Marine Technologies Inc.

Vision Marine Technologies is a leader in the marine industry's shift to electric propulsion and is at the vanguard of this transformation. The company's pioneering E-Motion(TM) outboard powertrain system represents a significant leap in marine technology. As a champion of ecofriendly electric powerboats, the company is not just participating in the industry's evolution, it is driving it. The company's Flagship E-Motion(TM) 180E electric marine powertrain is the first fully electric, purpose-built outboard powertrain system that combines an advanced battery pack, inverter and high-efficiency motor with proprietary union assembly between the transmission and the electric-motor design utilizing extensive control software. VMAR's E-Motion and related technologies used in this powertrain system are uniquely designed to improve the efficiency of the outboard powertrain and, as a result, enhance both range and performance. Vision Marine continues to design, innovate, manufacture and sell handcrafted, environmentally friendly, electric recreational boats to customers. The design and technology applied to its boats result in far greater enhanced performance in general as well as higher speeds, longer range and a smoother ride than a traditional internal combustion engine (“ICE”) motorboat.

For more information about the company, please visit .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to VMAR are available in the company's newsroom at

About NetworkNewsWire

NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on financial news and content distribution for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers : (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. NNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the NetworkNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by NNW, wherever published or republished: /Disclaimer

NetworkNewsWire

New York, NY



212.418.1217 Office

...

NetworkNewsWire is powered by IBN