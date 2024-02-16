January Corporate And Municipal CUSIP Request Volumes Flat Year-Over-Year

North American corporate requests totaled 5,947 in January, which is up 10.2% on a monthly basis. On a year-over-year basis, North American corporate requests closed the month down 0.6% over year ago totals. The monthly volume increase was driven by a 24.8% rise in request volume for U.S. corporate debt and a 4.6% increase in requests for U.S. corporate equity identifiers. January also saw a 16.2% increase in request volume for long-term certificates of deposit (CDs) with maturities of more than one year.

The aggregate total of identifier requests for new municipal securities – including municipal bonds, long-term and short-term notes, and commercial paper – fell 2.2% versus December totals. On a year-over-year basis, overall municipal volumes are up 1.0%. Texas led state-level municipal request volume with a total of 79 new CUSIP requests in January, followed by California (58) and Massachusetts (44).

“As 2024 gets into full swing, we're seeing CUSIP requests volumes that are largely in line with year-ago totals,” said Gerard Faulkner, Director of Operations for CGS.“While corporate CUSIP request volumes are up slightly on a monthly basis and municipal volumes are down slightly versus December, we appear to be on track for relatively stable issuance volumes over the course of the first quarter.”

Requests for international equity CUSIPs rose 31.4% in January and international debt CUSIP requests rose 25.8%. On an annualized basis, international equity CUSIP requests are down 9.8% and international debt CUSIP requests are up 106.3%.

To view the full CUSIP Issuance Trends report for January, please click here .

Following is a breakdown of new CUSIP Identifier requests by asset class year-to-date through January 2024: