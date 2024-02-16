(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

'Sustainable resource verification solutions for the fashion industry' webinar on February 29

EAST SUSSEX, UNITED KINGDOM, February 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SGS, the world's leading testing, inspection and certification company, is delighted to host a webinar, 'Sustainable resource verification solutions for the fashion industry'. This complimentary event will be held on February 29.The European Commission's proposed Product Environmental Footprint (PEF) is an initiative which outlines a standardized framework enabling businesses to measure and improve their carbon footprints. Businesses are now looking for verification services which work alongside these regulatory developments and help them towards improved sustainability in their product resources.This webinar will provide a background to the compliance challenges faced by the fashion industry in the face of this increased focus on carbon reduction and explore two key approaches: resource efficiency and environmental impact assessment.Presenter Frank Kempe will compare these two approaches and use a case study to look at verification solutions in practice. A Q&A opportunity will also be provided.With consumer pressure and regulatory developments putting increasing pressure on the industry, this webinar presents expert solutions that enable trust and efficiency.Register nowAbout SGSWe are SGS – the world's leading testing, inspection and certification company. We are recognized as the global benchmark for sustainability, quality and integrity. Our 99,600 employees operate a network of 2,600 offices and laboratories, working together to enable a better, safer and more interconnected world.​​​​​​​

